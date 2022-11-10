Taste of victories: 2nd leg of Solidarity Games in Kazan

The opening ceremony of the 2nd lage of the Solidarity Games international competition has kicked off in the Aquatics Palace in Kazan. It will start with the Tatarstan President Diving Cup where a total of 77 athletes from Russia, Belarus and Serbia and 29 coaches will participate. More than a thousand athletes from 23 countries and 60 Russian regions are expected to take part in the 2nd leg of the Solidarity Games.
