About 200 tons and 40 days of travel: gas turbine arrives for Kazanorgsintez CCGT-250

09:00, 28.07.2021 40
1/40
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov

A turbine and a generator for the CCGT-250 of Kazanorgsintez PJSC were delivered to Kazan by a special barge along the Volga River. The equipment was manufactured by the general contractor for the construction of the station, Siemens Energy, in the German cities of Erfurt and Berlin. The weight of the gas turbine assembly is 198 tonnes, the weight of the generator assembly is 221 tonnes. The total tonnage of the delivered main equipment exceeds 1,700 tonnes.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries