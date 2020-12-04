Authentic Tatar wedding in homeland: new programme of Tatarstan State Song and Dance Ensemble

Tatarstan's State Song and Dance Ensemble is preparing to show a new concert programme Homeland in Kazan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR. The concerts will take place in Kamal Theatre on 9 and 10 December. The programme includes a premiere of Wedding musical and choreographic play and the best compositions of the collective's collection. The ensemble presented this programme during its tour in Russian cities in late November.



Wedding musical and choreographic play is based on folk and ethnographic materials of Kazan and Siberian Tatars of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. 300 colourful costumes according to historical materials were sewed, ethnic instruments were purchased for the orchestra deliberately for the premiere.

Realnoe Vremya's photojournalist visited the programme's rehearsal ans saw the preparation for the Kazan premiere.