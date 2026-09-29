Serie A debut at 15, a student of Conte and Spalletti: briefly about Rubin's newcomer Salcedo

The Kazan club has officially announced the transfer of an Italian forward with Colombian roots

Photo: взято с сайта rubin-kazan.ru

“Rubin” has officially announced the transfer of the 24-year-old forward Eddie Salcedo. What to expect from the Italian forward and in what role Frank Artiga counts on him — we sorted it out in the material of “Real Time.”

After the incident with Oleynikov, “Rubin” was in no hurry to officially announce Salcedo's transfer

Almost a month after the first mentions in the media, “Rubin” has finally announced the transfer of the 24-year-old forward Eddie Salcedo. The caution of the Kazan club after the collapse of the deal with Ivan Oleynikov is understandable. The press service of “Rubin” definitely did not want to fall into a trap a second time.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

On the whole, the past month turned out to be difficult for the Kazan club in every sense. Contradictory results, ambiguous play, a shaky position in the tournament table. And on top of all this came the scandal with Ivan Oleynikov. Some sources even claimed that the sporting director of “Rubin," Konstantin Dzyuba, would inevitably be sent into retirement because of the midfielder's departure to CSKA, after he had managed to visit the base and have his photo taken with the head coach and the club president.

Against the background of “Rubin's” endless draws at the start of the season, Frank Artiga periodically raised the topic of the absence of transfers in September with a partly dissatisfied subtext. As if to say, what do you want from me: Daku was sold, and no one was bought in return.

On the whole, the Spaniard can be understood. The Kazan team's attack indeed looks truncated even taking into account Salcedo's transfer. But nevertheless the Italian forward should improve the situation with personnel in “Rubin's” attack.

He debuted in Serie A at 15, worked at “Inter” with outstanding specialists, and is not tied exclusively to the position of a classic forward

If we talk about Salcedo, he is not the usual “classic number nine.” And even more so not a target man like Mirlind Daku, capable of winning literally every aerial duel. The Italian is more about the ability to receive the ball under pressure, run in behind, and develop an attack in a completely non-trivial way. Salcedo can be a direct replacement for Jaku Cive, however they can also easily appear on the field together. The universalism of the Italian with Colombian roots allows him to play also on the wing of the attack. That is, Salcedo's functions allow Frank Artiga not to grieve too much over the collapse of Ivan Oleynikov's transfer. The forward has no dependence on one position.

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How Eddie Salcedo will show himself in Kazan is insanely curious. In general, this footballer has a rather solid background in his career by the age of 24. The Italian debuted in Serie A as early as 15 for “Genoa," then was sold to “Inter” for 8 million euros. Salcedo was predicted a great future. Such renowned specialists as Luciano Spalletti and Simone Inzaghi spoke warm words about him. The Italian footballer worked at the “Nerazzurri” also with Antonio Conte.

The only problem is that Salcedo never played in official matches for “Inter," although he regularly went through preseason camps with the team and participated in friendly test matches. The Italian constantly had to wander around on loans. Salcedo was sent to gain practice now to “Verona” (there, by the way, he crossed paths with the midfielder Bogdan Jocic, who now plays for “Rubin”), now to “Spezia," now to “Bari," now to “Lecco," now to the Spanish “Eldense.” In short, by the age of 24 the moves had battered the Italian forward considerably.

“Let's see what kind of player has come to Kazan”

Eddie Salcedo spent last season in the Greek championship as part of OFI. In the team from the island of Crete the Italian managed to score 10 goals and also win the Greek Cup.

The 2025/26 season definitely rebooted Salcedo, filled him with faith in himself and with the understanding that he can still return to a top championship in the future. The transit through “Rubin” looks quite curious for the Italian. Moreover, as they say, the speeds and style of football in the RPL somewhat, even if remotely, resemble the style of play in Serie A.

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Of course, high expectations are now placed on Salcedo in Kazan. The Italian is expected to be highly productive at “Rubin” and to have a direct influence on the team's results. However, the expert of “Real Time," the well-known football agent Alexey Safonov, is in no hurry to sing dithyrambs in Salcedo's honor.

— Let's see what kind of player has come to Kazan. It is interesting to look at him, how he will show himself in the RPL, in a championship new to him. We have specific football, to which far from every legionnaire can get used. But one wants Salcedo to have everything work out in Kazan, for him to reveal his best qualities at “Rubin," Safonov noted.

