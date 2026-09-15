“Bolgаr Radiosy Fest”: our answer to “New Wave”?

For the second time, the Tatar song festival was held at the Tatneft Arena

Ilsia Badretdinova and her band.. Photo: Сергей Козлов

“Bolgar Radiosy” returned to the Tatneft Arena after 16 months and organized a large-scale Tatar music festival, “Bolgar Radiosy Fest," gathering on stage the mastodons of the pop scene and the popular artists of recent years. The stands of the sports palace were full, and the dance floor proved that it did not bear its name in vain, fortunately, the songs that evening were all hits.

“Tatneft Arena," episode two

On May 7, 2025, “Bolgar Radiosy” held a grandiose concert at the Tatneft Arena dedicated to Radio Day, which gathered almost six thousand spectators. And now, more than a year later, on September 12, the second part took place.

— In recent years, festivals in Kazan have been held mainly in Russian — 'New Wave,' 'VK Fest,'" says Ilfar Karimov, executive director of “Bolgar Radiosy.” “But we wanted a big festival for the Tatar audience. Concerts take place at the Pyramida, at UNICS, at the Ilgam Shakirov Concert Hall. But their scale seems to fall short of the scale of the Tatar pop scene. And we want to show that the Tatar song can conquer such spaces. And the audience proves it — today the Tatneft Arena is full.”

Adding that the festival is being held for the second time, he clarified that the public is not yet familiar with this format: — They even ask whether it's possible to dance on the ice at all. And so today we prove the opposite with the best artists; with them, of course, it's easier to attract viewers. Those who didn't get in don't take offense, and we also give a place, for example, to young singing families. However pompous it may sound, this is how we show the connection between generations.

Salavat opened the festival. Сергей Козлов / realnoevremya.ru

Indeed, there are many different acts at the festival. There are purely male groups, there are couples, there are representatives of several generations of dynasties. The young family Rasim and Guzaliya from the Agryz district are happy that they made it to the very beginning of the concert. Half an hour later the dance floor was already full, but those who came early were able to appreciate all the performances, because the festival began, as hosts Rustem Gayzullin and Elvira Vildan called it, with the “King of the Tatar stage," Salavat Fatkhutdinov, who performed the evergreen hits “Kilä yava ber bolyt," “Uftanma," and “Salkyn chäy.”

Without slowing down, following the king came, apparently, the queen — Guzel Urazova. We note that she performed with a drummer, which added drive to her performance, which ended with a choral rendition of “Tala-tala.”

Guzel Urazova continued. Сергей Козлов / realnoevremya.ru

And if they were athletes?

Just the day before, at this arena, Ak Bars hosted Metallurg, Gayzullin noted. For some stars, in connection with this, very high-quality AI clips were made, naturally in vertical format.

For example, Gulnaz and Ilsur Sharipzhanov turned into a cheerleader and a hockey player. Recalling that one of the sons of Azat and Alsu Fazlyev is a professional athlete in the field of dance, they were turned into a dancing couple, and at the end of the video Alsu lifted Azat above her head. But Zinir and Rizat Ramazanov were “put” on skates by the hosts.

Traditionally, Ilsia Badretdinova brought all her artists onto the stage, including three vocalists, six dancers, a guitarist, and an accordionist. She also, as usual, showed the results of in-house Tatar lessons: her SMM manager, a Buryat by nationality, asked the audience in Tatar to turn on the flashlights on their phones.

— Tonight all the artists will be looking at social media to see how they were received, — the singer commented. — Let's greet my next song as if you've been waiting for it your whole life.

And she sang “Mäktäp bachasynyn shomyrty.” Now that's a master class in working with an audience! However, almost every artist tried to get the multi-thousand-strong hall to sing along, maneuvering between the precision of electronic music and live energy.

The audience was diverse and of different ages. Сергей Козлов / realnoevremya.ru

No translation needed

Diana Basyrova, chair of the committee for souvenir products and folk arts and crafts at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tatarstan, came with her friend Valentina.

“I just got hooked at Sabantuy to Tatar songs somehow, and now Diana has brought me to the concert," — the girl explains. And Basyrova adds that her colleague had not suspected before this that one could dance so fervently to Tatar pop music.

— I won't say that I know all the singers here, — says Malika Yunusova, vocalist of the band Noqta. — I came here with my whole family — with my dad, mom, aunt — first of all, out of great respect for them. But I will definitely wait for Aidar Galimov's performance.

— I, as is known, support Salavat Yulaev, — meanwhile ironicized the people's singer of the brotherly republics. — But in this hall I cannot help but wish Ak Bars good luck. Long live Bolgar Radiosy, which builds bridges between Tatarstan and Bashkortostan!

Also on the stage of the ice arena, the audience saw Ilnat Farkhullin, Irke, Elvin Grey, and Firdus Tyamaev. At the same time, the most touching moment was the folk karaoke — when else will you hear thousands of people singing “Jomga," “Almagachlar," and “Kübälägем” together!

— Young people also came to the concert; it's important to show them how many people sing in Tatar, how much the Tatar song and the Tatar language are needed, — says Ilfar Karimov. — We hope they leave the festival proud of being Tatars.

