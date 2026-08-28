“We'll help with any question”: how Minnikhanov addressed Ak Bars before the new season

A meeting between the Rais of Tatarstan and the team took place at the Kazan club's base

The Rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, held a meeting with the Ak Bars hockey club ahead of the start of the new KHL season. “On behalf of the team, I would like to thank you. We all understand that Ak Bars is more than a club. In the upcoming season, we face big tasks, and we will do everything to accomplish them," captain Alexey Marchenko addressed the head of the republic. How the event went — in the report by Realnoe Vremya.

“I am confident that we have a great team”

Tomorrow, Ak Bars will leave for Moscow for the final tournament of the summer preseason. The Moscow Mayor's Cup (August 27–29) will conclude the current training camp for Anvar Gatiyatulin's team.

On the eve of the tournament and the new KHL season, the annual meeting of the Rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, with the players, coaching staff, and personnel of the Kazan team took place at the Ak Bars club base. The Minister of Sports of the republic, Vladimir Leonov, and the president of Ak Bars, Nail Maganov, also participated in the event.

Before the official part began, Rustam Minnikhanov approached each player of the Kazan team, greeting the hockey players with a handshake. The Rais of Tatarstan was attentive not only to the athletes. Journalists and Ak Bars personnel — Minnikhanov greeted everyone in the conference room with a smile. After that, taking his place in the central seat on the tribune, the Rais first congratulated Vladimir Leonov on his birthday: the Minister of Sports of Tatarstan turned 49 today. Then Rustam Minnikhanov addressed Ak Bars:

— There is a good tradition: on the eve of the new season, we meet with the team. Ak Bars is our pride. I would like to say that last season was intense; we were close, but we played with dignity. The entire republic was cheering for our team. Everything necessary was done. We were a little unlucky. Therefore, we are with you — whether you win or not. I am confident that we have a great team. Fewer injuries, more sporting luck, — said Rustam Minnikhanov.

Speaking of the team: a couple of hours after the meeting, it became known that Ak Bars had signed a one-year contract with 34-year-old American forward Kevin Hayes from the NHL. In the world's top league, the American spent the previous 12 seasons, playing 805 games and scoring 446 (185+261) points. Hayes's last club was the Pittsburgh Penguins.

— We quickly found common ground from the very beginning of the negotiations. It was important for us that Hayes himself wanted to come to the KHL. We were very attracted by Kevin's desire to play a lot, take responsibility, and win. His goal is to win a trophy with Ak Bars. We expect that Hayes will strengthen our game and help his teammates unlock their best qualities. We have many young guys, and it will be very useful for them to see a professional with such a career and work ethic every day. Kevin is used to playing an important role on his teams, and we expect the same from him at Ak Bars, — said Ak Bars General Manager Marat Valiullin.

“Whoever in the team hasn't gotten married — we'll help with that too”

For Tatarstan, the Ak Bars hockey club is truly a brand with a rich and successful history. The republic's leadership year after year provides the team with the best conditions and creates all the necessary comfortable infrastructure for the club.

— We will help you with any question. Don't hesitate, reach out. Whoever in the team hasn't gotten married — we'll help with that too, — Rustam Minnikhanov joked.

Interestingly, when the Rais of Tatarstan said this, forward Artyom Galimov raised his hand in the hall. The forward was not opposed to getting Minnikhanov's assistance. Galimov has long been among the most eligible bachelors in Kazan. And when the hockey player raised his hand, many smiled, and some even laughed.

“The main thing is to create a team united by one goal”

After Rustam Minnikhanov, Ak Bars President Nail Maganov also spoke, noting the high goals that are set for the Kazan team year after year.

In turn, Ak Bars head coach Anvar Gatiyatulin noted that the coaching staff's priority is to create a fighting and cohesive team capable of solving the tasks set by the management.

— Thank you very much for the words of support. We appreciate it. A new season lies ahead, a new challenge — both for the players and the coaching staff. During the summer training camps, we identified priority areas for both the short and long term. The main thing is to create a team united by one goal and also to progress in the elements that will allow us to delight our fans with good play and results, — said Anvar Gatiyatulin.

Alexey Marchenko presented Rustam Minnikhanov with a new Ak Bars bomber jacket as a token of gratitude

According to tradition, the Rais of Tatarstan never leaves without a gift after the meeting with Ak Bars. This year, from the hands of team captain Alexey Marchenko, Rustam Minnikhanov received a club bomber jacket from the new collection.

— On behalf of the team, I would like to thank you. We all understand that Ak Bars is more than a club. In the upcoming season, we face big tasks, and we will do everything to accomplish them, — Alexey Marchenko addressed Minnikhanov.

The Kazan team now faces the final part of the preseason at the tournament in Moscow, and then only a few days remain until the first home match against Sibir in the new KHL season.



