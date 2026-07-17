Kazan hosted the presentation of Ramil Dautov's book “Marco Polo”

The publication tells about the Venetian merchant's journey to Great Tartary

Photo: Сергей Козлов

The National Library of Tatarstan hosted the presentation of the book “Marco Polo” (+16), published by the “Jyen” charitable foundation with the support of the Sh. Mardzhani Institute of History of the Tatarstan Academy of Sciences. The work is included in the series “Shäxeslärebez” — “Famous Personalities.” What makes the publication unique, authored by a representative of the Tatar community from Sakhalin Island, is detailed in the material by Realnoe Vremya.

“Material for the book was collected over many years”

The book about Marco Polo was written by Ramil Dautov, a Tatar public figure from Sakhalin who spent his entire career in petrochemistry and oil refining. Historical and literary creativity has long been his passion; the author is particularly interested in topics related to the history of the Tatar people. Previously, he authored “Subedei. Great Tartary. Genghisids” and “The Genealogical History of Abulgachi-Bayadur-Khan about the Tatars. Great Tartary. Genghisids.”

Сергей Козлов / realnoevremya.ru

— I have been working on books like this for many years — practically since my school days. Over time, a certain view formed in my mind about what really happened in the 13th century and later events up to the present day. The book about Marco Polo is presented not so much as a scientific work but as historical fiction. The material for this book was collected for quite a long time, over many years. It features fourteen documents compiled by Marco Polo himself. It shows Sakhalin Island, the Aleutian Islands, Kamchatka, and the Anian Strait, which was later renamed the Bering Strait several centuries later, — the author said.

Сергей Козлов / realnoevremya.ru

“Geographical discoveries and Tatar history go hand in hand”

Scholars confirm that the Venetian Marco Polo's long stay in the court of the Great Khan Kublai, grandson of Genghis Khan, has historical grounds. The result of this mission was the subsequently written “The Travels of Marco Polo," which became the most important source of information about Asia for medieval Europe. In his work, the traveler describes in detail the way of life, traditions, and governance of the peoples he encountered on his journey through the vast territory then known as Great Tartary (as the extensive lands of the Golden Horde and neighboring territories were called in Europe at that time). Thus, it is believed that Marco Polo's book played a key role in shaping the European understanding of Asian countries during that period.

Сергей Козлов / realnoevremya.ru

— Great geographical discoveries and great Tatar history go hand in hand. This is the conclusion one can draw from this extensive work, — noted Radik Salikhov, director of the Sh. Mardzhani Institute of History of the Tatarstan Academy of Sciences, with whose assistance the book was published. — This is in many ways a unique publication. Ramil Dautov is not a professional historian; he is an industrial worker and represents the Tatar community of Sakhalin Island. He is a man who has been interested in the history of the Tatar people all his life. And today we can already say that he is professionally engaged in collecting cartographic, illustrative, and other materials devoted to the medieval history of the Tatars.

“750 years since the start of Marco Polo's journey to the East”

The renowned ethnologist and historian Damir Iskhakov was also involved in the publication of this book.

Сергей Козлов / realnoevremya.ru

— Marco Polo has been published many times, and suddenly there is a new edition. When I understood the idea, I immediately supported it because, firstly, it contains several new plots that were previously overlooked; secondly, it has very interesting commentaries on the topic of the Tatars. The issue is very complex, and as a scientist, I can say — far from being fully explored. Ramil Dautov is doing his best to raise this layer, which is very important. This is a question that requires further study; our science has not yet fully dealt with it. Although the Institute of History is now approaching this problem, — the expert said, reminding that this year marks the 750th anniversary of the start of Marco Polo's journey to the East.

“The book should be translated into Tatar”

Since 1989, the regional charitable public foundation for the preservation and development of the Tatar language and culture “Jyen” has annually published four to six books about outstanding figures of the Tatar people and Tatarstan, as well as books dedicated to individual events that played a significant role in the life of the Tatar people, said Dania Zagidullina, Vice-President of the Tatarstan Academy of Sciences.

Сергей Козлов / realnoevremya.ru

— Ramil Dautov's book is one such publication. Historians will find many interesting historical facts in it, and for me, as a philologist, this book reads like an adventure novel. It is very easy to read; it contains interesting materials that change our understanding of those times, of the Golden Horde, of historical events we know from textbooks. For example, about people, about relationships, about attitudes toward women, about clothing, food, and jewelry, — the academician admitted.

The Chairman of the Writers' Union of Tatarstan, Rkail Zaydulla, spoke about the need to translate the book into Tatar.

Сергей Козлов / realnoevremya.ru

The book “Marco Polo” was published in a print run of 3,000 copies. It will be available at the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan.

