“This is not a business, but an expensive hobby”: kittens in Kazan cost up to 195 thousand rubles

There are about 66 breeds of cats in the world, but only 15 of them are popular in Russia

Photo: Максим Платонов

There are about 190 offers for selling kittens in the capital of Tatarstan. Prices for fluffy pets range from 5 thousand to 70 thousand rubles. According to an expert, the cost of animals depends on a total of 100 criteria, but only five are the main ones. For more details on the evaluation of cats, which cat breeds are the most popular in Russia, what to pay attention to when buying, and how much a minimum cat starter kit costs — in the material by Realnoe Vremya.

There are about 66 breeds of cats in the world

Currently, there are about 66 breeds of cats in the world. They all differ from each other not only in appearance but also in character, according to information published on one of the pet food manufacturers' websites. At the same time, only 15 of them are the most popular among Russians. The favorite fluffy pets among citizens include:

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

The most expensive kitten in Kazan costs 195 thousand rubles

Today, there are 193 offers for selling kittens in Kazan. The cost of pets varies from 5 to 195 thousand rubles, according to advertisements posted on one of the websites.

For example, Scottish and British cats are sold for 10–20 thousand rubles. Maine Coons cost from 5 to 45 thousand rubles, with the price of the latter fluffy being due to a rare color. Oriental, Bengal, Kurilian kittens will cost about 20 thousand rubles, and Sphynxes — 7–13 thousand rubles. Siberian or European Burmese cats are offered for 40–50 thousand rubles.

скриншот с сайта Авито

The most expensive offer in the capital of Tatarstan is an Oriental kitten priced at 195 thousand rubles. According to the description, the pet's cost is due to the “extreme type” and “good big ears.”

— The cost of a kitten depends on many factors; in total, there are about 100 evaluation criteria. Among the main ones are the pedigree of the parents, the availability of health tests, titles at exhibitions, the popularity or rarity of the breed, and age, — Vladimir Urazhevsky, a canine specialist, veterinary doctor, and international category expert, told Realnoe Vremya.

For example, according to him, the “baby's” parents could have been world champions in some competition. In addition, prices may depend on the specific cattery.

Interestingly, according to Kazan breeders, this type of activity cannot be called a profitable business.

— This is not a business, but an expensive hobby, at least if you're not just breeding kittens. Such activity is more likely not to pay off than to bring profit, — breeder Leysan told the publication.

— They don't sell at all (kittens — editor's note). We work at a loss, — another breeder, Ekaterina, emphasized in response to a question from the online newspaper's correspondent.

“A red rooster. He constantly unravels toilet paper”

In addition, owners often post “joke” advertisements selling cats for large sums of money. Realnoe Vremya has collected some of these offers.

For example, in Kazan, a Scottish Straight kitten was recently put up for sale for 850 thousand rubles. The owner claims he is selling the animal because it constantly “unravels toilet paper.”

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— A red rooster. He constantly unravels toilet paper. I said that if he does it again, I'll put him up for sale. Recently he dug up my flower, I don't like it. It's useless to negotiate with him. I don't recommend taking him, — the description reads.

Also, in the capital of Tatarstan, they are trying to get rid of another Scottish Straight cat, for which they are asking 1 million rubles.

— Seems like a cat, but in character, some kind of jackal. Character: terrible, bites, scratches, attacks from behind, loves to jump on the face and stomach. Can drop everything that isn't nailed down, and if it is, it will try to pry it off. He really doesn't like being touched, so much so that he's ready to bite your hand off (take a risk if you don't value your limbs), — the description says.

Also, according to the seller, the pet prefers to sprint around the apartment, especially at night, test the strength of your nerves, wake people up at 4 a.m., and pretend he was never involved.

The owner emphasized that the cat has a high destructive potential and “extreme cuteness.”

— We can no longer live with this Satan, so we're selling him. Negotiations are welcome, — the seller concluded.

“It's important to understand who you are getting the kitten from”

When buying the kitten itself, you should pay attention to whether it has vaccinations and treatment for ecto-endoparasites, Urazhevsky noted. Moreover, if in any doubt, it is better to refuse to buy a fluffy from a breeder, the expert stated.

Арсений Фавстрицкий / realnoevremya.ru

— It's also important to understand who you are getting the kitten from. When you come to the breeder, pay attention to the following things: how clean the apartment is, how content, happy, and well-groomed the animals are. Get a new family member only if nothing raises doubts, — the veterinarian recommends.

He also urged not to make a decision to buy a pet hastily. It is important to understand for yourself whether you can really take care of it, monitor it, clean the litter box, vaccinate it, and whether you have the time and means for all this care, Urazhevsky concluded.

“Bowls are best bought ceramic or metal”

According to published data, first of all, for a kitten, you should buy a carrier, two bowls (one for food, one for water), a litter box and litter, a bed or a house, a scratching post, as well as hygiene accessories (comb, shampoo, a towel for drying the coat after bathing, nail clippers) and toys.

— Both food and water bowls are better to buy ceramic or metal, as they do not absorb odors, and the litter box should have high sides and a rim. The carrier should be plastic, as it will be easier to wash and clean, — Maya Krengel, deputy chairperson of the charitable organization Zozabota, told Realnoe Vremya.

Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

As for the litter, everything depends on the owner's finances and their choice of disposal method.

— It happens that a kitten first needs just a clay litter to get used to it, and then the owner gradually changes it to the one they want, — the publication's interlocutor summarized.

According to preliminary calculations, a minimum cat starter kit will cost the future owner 2,357 rubles. This is based on offers for the sale of goods published on various platforms. This cost includes a carrier (1,149 rubles), a bed (440 rubles), a large litter box with a rim (312 rubles), a wall-mounted scratching post (173 rubles), two metal bowls (158 rubles), and clay litter (125 rubles).

