Ak Bars experiments with lineup and prepares for Traktor

Kazan team struggles but defeats KHL outsider Sochi on the road

Ak Bars defeated Sochi on the road with a score of 4:2 in a Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) match. The Kazan team played with an experimental lineup, leaving several key players off the game roster. Despite the changes, Anvar Gatiyatulin's team secured a confident victory. Details in this report by Realnoe Vremya.

Experiments with the lineup

Ak Bars' lineup for the match in Sochi was quite experimental. There are several reasons for this. First and foremost, the changes are related to the fact that the “Bars” have not only secured their place in the playoffs but also the third position in the Eastern Conference. Secondly, drone attacks have recently become frequent in the southern cities of the country, raising the possibility of the game being postponed or canceled. There was no need to unnecessarily burden the team's leaders in such an environment.

And thirdly, and importantly, Ak Bars had accumulated several players who needed game practice. First and foremost, this concerns Timur Bilyalov. The goalkeeper was injured and is getting back into shape before the playoffs through games. His backup was Alexander Stolpechenkov, who had recently been helping the farm club “Bars” secure a spot in the VHL playoffs. Along with the goalkeeper from the junior “Bars” team, Igor Bardin and Ildan Galeev also got a chance.

Defenseman Albert Yarullin returned to the lineup. The experienced player had several brilliant games in a row after a long break due to a knee injury but then found himself on the bench. Vladimir Alistrov was also called up from the reserves. The Belarusian forward was placed on the fourth line, where checkers usually play. Apparently, Anvar Gatiyatulin no longer counts on the player as a member of the core lineup.

At the same time, a number of core players remained off the roster. Maxim Arefyev, Nikita Lyamkin, Alexey Marchenko, Nathan Todd, Alexander Barabanov, Dmitry Yashkin, and Alexey Pustozyorov missed the match with Sochi by the coach's decision.

Lost the lead, but still won

The first period was dictated by the visitors. Ak Bars made a fantastic 20 shots on Sochi's goal in the opening 20 minutes of the game. The score was opened right at the beginning of the match: Radel Zamaltdinov neatly redirected the puck into the net — 1:0. The Kazan team then missed several more good opportunities, and they managed to double the lead only in the 15th minute. Grigory Denisenko was accurate — 2:0. However, the hosts immediately responded with a goal from Sergei Volkov — 2:1.

The game after the break started with a penalty on Sochi. The “Bars” failed to capitalize on the power play, but Sochi scored instead. Matvei Guskov intercepted the puck near his blue line, skated to Bilyalov, and beat the visitors' goalie — 2:2. Surprisingly, Ak Bars managed to squander a two-goal lead even against a championship outsider.

True, five minutes later, Kazan took the lead again. This time, Sochi goalie Pavel Khomchenko failed to handle a shot from Ilya Karpukhin — 3:2. Almost immediately, Kirill Semyonov scored: the “Bars” forward attempted a pass, but the puck ricocheted off the opponent's defenseman's skate into the net — 4:2.

Nothing was decided in the third period. Ak Bars played on counterattacks, while Sochi tried to play as the first number. Both teams' plans only half worked. Kazan held onto the winning score but didn't score again, and the hosts actively attacked Bilyalov's goal but without success. In the end, the “Bars” secured a confident 4:2 victory.

Will start playoffs against Traktor

By the end of the match in Sochi, it became known that Ak Bars will face Traktor in the first round of the playoffs. The Chelyabinsk team, in a parallel game, defeated the regular season winner, Magnitogorsk's Metallurg, with a score of 6:2. So it certainly won't be easy for Kazan against the sixth team in the East.

Gatiyatulin himself was laconic after the victory over Sochi. The “Bars” coach stated that the experimental lineup was part of the plan to prepare for the playoffs. He did not specify exactly how. However, it is important that the match in Sochi took place at all, given the growing threats of canceling sporting events in the south of the country. It would have been impossible to reschedule it further in the calendar.

— Today we introduced guys from the squad into the lineup — this is also part of the preparation for the playoffs. We spent a lot of time on offense, created good chances. This is a team victory. Thanks to our fans for their support, — said Gatiyatulin.

Sochi — Ak Bars — 2:4 (1:2, 1:2, 0:0)

Goals:

0:1 — Zamaltdinov (Katelyovsky, Bardin, 02:49);

0:2 — Denisenko (14:13);

1:2 — Volkov A. (Seroukh, Petukhov, 14:56);

2:2 — Guskov (21:39, 4x5);

2:3 — Karpukhin (Semyonov, Denisenko, 25:46);

2:4 — Semyonov (Khmelevsky, Miller, 26:51).

In the final match of the regular championship, Ak Bars will play on March 20th in Moscow against the capital's Dynamo. But it is already clear that the team's thoughts will be on the playoff series with Traktor. Now all that remains is to avoid injuries, give the lineup one last run in the regular season, and return to Kazan with a winning mindset.

