Nisab of one hundred thousand, nearly two thousand pilgrims for hajj, and a grand “Qurban fest”

Tatarstan prepares for the main Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

Eid al-Adha in 2026 is celebrated on May 27. This day is declared a holiday in Tatarstan. The republic always celebrates the main Muslim holiday with great scope. This year will be no exception. Realnoe Vremya explains why the nisab for qurban has nearly doubled, what time the festive prayer will take place, and what awaits citizens at “Qurban Fest” in Kazan.

Nisab for Eid al-Adha nearly doubled

The nisab for Eid al-Adha in Tatarstan has nearly doubled year-on-year, reaching 100,000 rubles in 2026. Every Muslim who has this amount of free money (after deducting debts and expenses) is obliged to make a sacrifice on these days. The figures were announced at a press conference dedicated to the upcoming Muslim holiday by Bulat Mubarakov, the Qadi (Sharia judge) of Kazan.

— By decision of the Council of Ulemas and the Council of Qadis of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan (DUM RT), the nisab (the minimum wealth or property that obliges a Muslim to make a sacrifice — editor's note) for qurban was set at 100,000 rubles or more — equivalent to the value of 595 grams of silver, — said Mubarakov.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

Last time, the amount was 53,000 rubles, and in 2024, it was 51,000 rubles. At the same time, the nisab for Eid al-Adha has decreased compared to the corresponding figure for Eid al-Fitr on March 19. In February of this year, the nisab for paying fitr-sadaqah was set at 120,000 rubles.

The sharp changes in amounts are related to the cost of 595 grams of silver, which is the basis for calculating this indicator. This is evident even when comparing silver futures contracts. Over the past year, their prices jumped from 34pertroyounceto34pertroyounceto99 in late January, and now in May have fallen slightly to $73.

Festive prayer at 3:45 am Moscow time

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, festive prayers will be held in all mosques of the republic. In Kazan, the following schedule for the event has been established (Moscow time):

2:15 AM — morning prayer;

2:30 AM — recitation of the Quran;

3:15 AM — festive sermon;

3:45 AM — festive prayer;

3:55 AM — festive khutbah (sermon) in Arabic.



In other cities and villages of Tatarstan, the festive prayer in mosques will be held 30 minutes after sunrise (approximately between 3:25 AM and 4:00 AM Moscow time, depending on the locality).

When asked which mosque the Rais of the republic, Rustam Minnikhanov, and the Mufti of Tatarstan, Kamil Samigullin, would attend for Eid al-Adha, the Deputy Mufti of Tatarstan, Ravil hazrat Zufarov, declined to answer. This will be announced later, the speaker added.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

After the festive prayer, the sacrifice of animals will commence. For the Eid al-Adha sacrifice ritual, 17 special sites will be prepared in Kazan.

— By the grace of Allah, Qurban will be held in 17 locations this year. All slaughterhouses are ready, and appropriate places have been allocated for this. We are already accepting orders for animals. The first day of Qurban is May 27, after the prayer. Eid al-Adha will be observed until sunset on May 29, i.e., until 8:13 PM Moscow time, — said Ravil hazrat Zufarov.

The number of equipped sites has not changed compared to last year. In 2025, sites were arranged on the territories of 16 city mosques — al-Marjani, Apanayevskaya, “Tynychlyk," “Gadel," “Rizvan," “Bilyal," “Quddus," “Iman Nury," “Kazan Nury," “Salihzhan," “Fatiha," “Maulid," “Ahmadzaki," “Ramazan," “Rajap," “Jomga," as well as the specialized complex “Qurban Bayram” at 6 Petryaevykh Street.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Special attention is being paid to the animals themselves this time. Due to the scandalous history of pasteurellosis and other livestock diseases in some regions, there are certain restrictions on the import of artiodactyls into Tatarstan. Representatives of the DUM RT could not give a specific answer, suggesting waiting for a separate briefing scheduled for May 16.

Nearly two thousand pilgrims for hajj

Another important piece of information concerns pilgrims heading to Hajj. In 2026, the quota for Tatarstan Muslims has not changed. 1,800 pilgrims will depart from Tatarstan to Saudi Arabia. The first groups will fly out of Kazan as early as May 16.

— The first four groups will depart for Hajj from Tatarstan on May 16. Each group has about 50 people. May Almighty Allah accept their Hajj, their good deeds, as well as their prayers — for us, for our Motherland, for our Fatherland, — concluded Ravil hazrat Zufarov his speech.

предоставлено пресс-службой раиса Татарстана

Experienced leaders have been chosen as accompaniers, including hazrats who know Arabic and the laws of Saudi Arabia. Twenty doctors of various specialties will accompany the pilgrims from Tatarstan. In past years, mobile medical stations were deployed for them at the Hajj sites.

“Qurban fest” to take place in Yelmay park

In addition to traditional religious rites, festive entertainment events will be prepared in the districts and cities of Tatarstan. Most of them will be organized at sites adjacent to mosques. The district mukhtasibats are already actively working on the holiday's cultural program. Local authorities plan to organize various activities with contests, national games, competitions, and performances by artists.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

In Kazan, a large-scale family event, “Qurban Fest," will take place on May 27 at Yelmay Park from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM Moscow time. Entertainment on stage will be presented for attendees, and an activity zone will be organized for children. An art performance by a street theater with elements of historical reenactment and master classes are also expected. A fair and an open-air food court will stretch from the Kremlin Embankment to the park itself.

“Qurban Fest” in Kazan is being held for the ninth time. Last year, the city's Muslim holiday was attended by about 10,000 people.

