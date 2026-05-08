Sculptures from Burkina Faso brought to the state museum of fine arts

Bronze elegance showcased as part of the Russia — Islamic world: KazanForum 2026

The exhibition was proposed by the President Captain Ibrahim Traoré.. Photo: Радиф Кашапов

An exhibition titled “The Land of Upright People. Traditional Sculpture of Burkina Faso” has opened at the State Museum of Fine Arts. Official events will follow later, during the Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum 2026. For now, the museum has shown journalists and bloggers what has arrived from the distant African country.

“Imitate the dance of others — do not follow their sins”

The exhibition begins before entering the hall, with quotations of local proverbs such as “Imitate the dance of others — do not follow their sins” (from the Mossi people) and “Camels do not laugh at each other's humps” (from the Fula people). Thirty-four African sculptors are featured, with the earliest works created at the beginning of this century.

As exhibition curator Anna Ilyina explained, the idea came from the President of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré:

— He came to Russia a year ago at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, to participate in the Victory Day celebrations, — the curator said. — At that meeting, President Traoré proposed holding such an exhibition of Burkinabe bronze art in Russia, as bronze is one of the country's calling cards not only in Africa but also worldwide.

Bronze baobab. Радиф Кашапов / realnoevremya.ru

As a result, within six months, a collection of sixty sculptures arrived in Russia, first in Novosibirsk, where the exhibition “Greatness in Bronze. Traditional Sculpture of Burkina Faso” opened at the local history museum, running from November to February. Assistance in organizing was provided by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts of Burkina Faso, the international public organization “Center for People's Diplomacy," and Novosibirsk State Duma deputy Dmitry Savelyev.

The organizers then decided it would be logical to show the exhibition in other cities as well. Thus, it reached Kazan, where it will run until June. The exhibition is part of the program of the economic forum “Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum 2026," which will take place from May 12 to 17. The organizers note that over 60% of Burkina Faso's population practices Islam. About a quarter of the population are Christians. Many people also adhere to traditional African beliefs.

Princess Yennenga. Радиф Кашапов / realnoevremya.ru

Burkina Faso wants to befriend Tatarstan

Until 1984, Burkina Faso was a colony, then the Republic of Upper Volta. “The Land of Upright People” is a translation of the name from the Mossi and Dyula languages (burkina — “upright, honest," faso — “fatherland”). It received its current name after another military coup. The most recent coup occurred on September 30, 2022, when the then-acting interim president Damiba (who had been in power since January) was ousted, and the leader became the aforementioned Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

In the winter of 2024, attachés from Congo and Burkina Faso visited Kazan and stated they were ready to befriend Tatarstan. The attaché from the land of upright people, Sawadogo Timbieta, spoke Russian without a translator and said that Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger had formed a military-political alliance oriented towards Russia.

Incidentally, in April of last year, a coup attempt was foiled.

The economy is primarily agricultural: millet, sorghum, corn, cotton, livestock farming, and gold mining. There are problems with desertification.

Women of Africa. Радиф Кашапов / realnoevremya.ru

How and what they create in bronze

Bronze is indeed one of the symbols of local art; sculptors have worked with it since approximately the 15th century. First, a wax model is covered with clay and fired so the melted wax runs out. The mold is then filled with bronze, which is later broken.

Ilyina notes that half of the sculptures presented in the exhibition are female:

— African women are very beautiful and very stately. They have excellent posture from childhood, — the curator said, noting that representatives from continent's countries will come to Kazan for the Russia — Islamic World forum.

At the exhibition, women are shown raising children, pounding millet, carrying water... In addition to the sculptures, the museum displays household items, photographs, and a film about the country's history. Two lectures are planned — on the art of Burkina Faso and tropical Africa in general.

Each sculpture is accompanied by an explanation, so the exposition can be studied independently, learning, for example, that “Free Africa” by Ouedraogo Salif, a bird with wings shaped like the map of Africa, “reminds us that the continent's future is built by its peoples, and freedom is not only independence but also the ability to dream, learn, and create.”

“Social Cohesion” by Ilboudo Sayouba depicts an egg from which three figures emerge, supporting a map of Burkina Faso. Several sculptures are dedicated to the baobab as a symbol of resilience, memory, and accumulated experience. An impressive figure is Princess Yennenga, daughter of the King of Dagomba. She once met a hunter named Riale in the savannah, and from them the Mossi people (who make up half of Burkina Faso's population) are descended.

This couple is traveling. Радиф Кашапов / realnoevremya.ru

Another curious part features figures of griots — musician-historian-advisors of West Africa — playing instruments like the balafon (somewhat reminiscent of a xylophone) and the kora (somewhat like a violin). Conventional exotica coexist wonderfully with familiar modernity, such as the sculpture “Traveling Couple” by Marino Saidou — people in urban suits with bags, whose figures are perhaps half full, half empty.

What truly unites all these works is an extraordinary elegance. The curator emphasizes that the exhibition truly reflects the real life of Burkina Faso.

— If you go to this country, you will see sculptures like these everywhere — in hotels, in ministries, in markets, — notes Ilyina. — Ordinary people also use bronze items, but ritual ones — they have amulets, special figurines. However, ordinary tourists are not allowed access to such rituals. If you see something like that somewhere, it's a fabrication for tourists. It is, of course, difficult to attend a real ritual. The themes and images used by sculptors depict life and the values that are important in this country, to this people.

