More than 200 hotels in Kazan: how much a room costs for a night

Photo: Максим Платонов

The tourist destination of Kazan has been developing at a high rate in recent years. On the eve of the BRICS Summit, new venues are emerging. One of the iconic hotels will be near the Millennium Bridge, which are already preparing to receive the first guests. As the Association of Kazan and Tatarstan Hotels told Realnoe Vremya, about 220 hotels and motels currently operate in the capital of the republic. What is the price of a vacation in Kazan rooms — in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

There are four five-star hotels in Kazan

Alexandra Yushutina, the executive director of the Kazan and Tatarstan Hotels Association, told Realnoe Vremya that there are four five-star hotels in the city. For example, it costs from 8,900 rubles for booking a room at Korston Royal Kazan for two adults next weekend.

A day at Kazan Palace by TASIGO costs from 33,500 rubles. The five-star hotel is connected by a common corridor with NEO Kazan Palace by TASIGO, which is rated at four stars. Here, the price of a room for the coming weekend will be from 14,600 rubles.

In the five-star Mirage hotel, one night costs tourists from 15,700 rubles. Restrictions will be introduced in the hotel soon. A message has been posted on the hotel's website stating that in the period from October 15 to October 30, guests will need special accreditation to check in.

Four stars at 30 hotels in Kazan

Among all existing hotels in Kazan, 13.6% are hotels that have been awarded four stars. A night at the Bilyar Palace Hotel on Ostrovsky Street costs from 13,500 rubles. In general, half of the month is already closed for booking in October.

It costs from 11,300 rubles for a room at the Grand Hotel Kazan next weekend. The hotel building is located on Peterburgskaya Street and was built in 2009. It is slightly more expensive to stay in another hotel in the centre of Kazan — Chaliapin Palace Hotel. A night there costs from 12,300 rubles.

There are fifty three-star hotels in Kazan

As the Association of Kazan and Tatarstan Hotels told Realnoe Vremya, there are 50 hotels in the city in total, which are rated at three stars. One of them is the Maxim Gorky Hotel. It is located on the street of the same name. A stay here next weekend costs from 6,600 rubles.

The price of a room in the next free weekend at KAGANAT HOTEL starts from 8,000 rubles. A night at the IT Park Hotel costs from 5,200 rubles.

. Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

Average occupancy of hotels in Kazan for the year is 65%.

Alexandra Yushutina told Realnoe Vremya that there has been a demand for rooms in Kazan throughout the year. She added that its increase largely depends on the time of year or major events held in the city — it is at such moments that there is a shortage of four-star and five-star hotels in the capital of Tatarstan.



“But the bottom line is that our average annual workload in the city is only 65%. That is, it turns out that at some points some hotels remain unloaded. We will see how the load will change and understand the demand. We hope that the newly built hotels will help turn the demand towards hotels away from rented apartments," summed up Alexandra Yushutina.

Summing up, it can be noted that in the capital of Tatarstan, a room in a good three-star hotel next weekend can be booked from 5,200 rubles. When booking rooms in four— to five-star complexes, guests are ready to overpay for a good view from the window, the opportunity to visit the pool or gym.



The demand for hotels in Kazan largely depends on the time of year. As Alexandra Yushutina told Realnoe Vremya, 35% of hotels in the capital of the republic face a shortage of customers during the year due to the fact that some tourists choose daily apartment rentals for the duration of the trip.