‘Our first bid is the sale of Tatarstan IT products abroad’

Head of Ministry of Finance of Tatarstan — about new projects in the development of the IT sector of the republic

Photo: Максим Платонов

The volume of production of IT products is growing in Russia — the sales of domestic software have grown by 73% over the past five years. The Ministry of Digital Development of Tatarstan plans to increase the gross profit of IT companies to 225 billion rubles this year. The head of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Tatarstan, Airat Khairullin, told about the main trends and directions of development of the industry at a meeting with entrepreneurs. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

“Not education, but a life school”



The gross profit of Tatarstan's IT industry in 2023 amounted to 177 billion rubles, and plans are in place to increase this figure to 225 billion by the end of this year. The same figures were announced by Minister of Digital Development of the Republic Airat Khairullin at a meeting with the business community.

According to him, the volume of sales of domestic software has increased by 73% since 2019, and the sales of computers and laptops — by 78%.

“This is a very positive trend for us," the minister said. “On the one hand, this is good news. On the other hand, we understand that any exponential growth, so to speak, has a period of active development, which then turns into a plateau.

He noted that 3,400 companies currently operate in the field of information and communication technologies in Tatarstan. Three of them are the backbone organisations of Russia.

The head of the Ministry of Digital Development of the Republic of Tatarstan also noted that the launch of new projects had a significant impact on the development of the IT sector in the republic. In particular, according to him, the opening of new coworking spaces allowed specialists to develop not only at the theoretical level, but also to share practical experience with colleagues.



“The first IT park in Kazan was opened in 2009. It has become a great catalyst not for the evolutionary, but for the progressive development of the sphere," the speaker stressed. “There is an infrastructure where people can communicate together, not just work. Here they get not an education, but a life school.

The plans include a 3-fold increase in exports

By 2030, Tatarstan plans to increase the export of IT solutions and services by 3 times. At the moment, 20% of the total volume of services produced in the region is exported, the minister noted.

“We want to create the right tools that will allow us to establish exports to friendly and Muslim countries," he stressed. “Our first bid is the sale of Tatarstan IT products abroad.

Airat Khairullin also shared data on the interim results of new projects. By 2030, 15,000 people will have graduated from the Eurasian Open Source Digital University. The institution was created to train middle-level IT professionals who want to improve their skills.

In addition, according to the minister, by 2030, half of all projects of residents of the IT park will have had an AI component. To do this, an LLM incubator of startups will be created here. The first specialised recruitment begins this October.

The GosPromt GPT project, which aims to digitalise and simplify the civil service with the help of artificial intelligence, begins its work soon. It is planned that in 2026, 60% of the tasks of each civil servant of Tatarstan will be performed 40% faster and better, the speaker said.

The minister added that the gamedev student incubator starts operation in 2024. The site opens on the basis of the IT Park on Peterburgskaya Street in Kazan.

The plans also include the launch of satellite Internet in the republic. According to the head of the Ministry of Digital Development of the Republic of Tatarstan, the project should increase the investment attractiveness of Tatarstan. It is planned that in 2027 Internet access have appeared in all corners of the republic.