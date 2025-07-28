The State Tourism Committee of Tatarstan to distribute almost 1.6 billion rubles to develop glamping sites

The authorities would like to see more family formats, but glamping tourists have not “run away” to create them

Photo: Артем Дергунов

The State Committee will help those who want to earn money from those who want to relax

According to the Chairman of the State Tourism Committee Sergei Ivanov, today there are 63 suburban accommodation facilities operating in Tatarstan. Of these, 30 appeared thanks to financial support under the national project, and 20 received a single subsidy for infrastructure development.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

“We have planned serious support from the federal budget for 2025-2027. During these three years, 29 projects will receive support. The total amount of funding is 738 million rubles. In 2025 — 231 million, in 2026 — 219 million, and in 2027 — 288 million,” Ivanov specified.

At the same time, according to the head of tourism, another support measure will be retained in the republic — a single subsidy. The volume for three years will be 842 million rubles. In 2025 — 276 million, in 2026 — 281 million, 285 million — in 2027. This money can be received for the development of infrastructure inside existing facilities, adaptation to the requirements of a barrier-free environment, and holding festivals. The State Committee plans to publish the full list in the near future.

More different glamping sites

One of these recipients of support was the glamping site Forest and River, located right next to the children's camp Baytik. It offers breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and a cultural program. The day begins with exercise and ends with an “evening bonfire.” The camp's deputy general director calls it a “camp for adults.”

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

Oksana Sargina, deputy director of the Tourism and Recreation Development Fund of the Tatarstan Cities Development Institute, answered a question from a Realnoe Vremya journalist about whether there are plans to represent the experience for other glamping sites:

“When we communicate with entrepreneurs, we always explain, show what cool examples there are, but it doesn't always work. That is, there are some other aspects, apparently, but gradually some facilities are appearing that are trying to implement this, at least on weekends, or somehow do the opposite, on days when they are not busy: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. There are such examples, but they are so fragmentary. 510 new recreation areas will appear in Tatarstan by 2027”

Recall that in early July it became known that 29 Tatarstan tourism projects with a total value of over a billion rubles became winners of the competition of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation for the construction of modular non-capital structures (glamping sites) for 2025-2027. This was reported by the State Committee of the Republic of Tatarstan for Tourism, responsible for preparing the application documentation of the republic. Following the results of the federal competitive selection, Tatarstan received a single subsidy for the creation of tourism infrastructure in the amount of 0.5 billion rubles.

The subsidies are provided free of charge within the framework of the national project Tourism and Hospitality, which is supervised by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Chernyshenko. A mandatory condition is co-financing of at least 50% of the costs by the project initiator. As a result, by 2027, an additional 510 new recreation areas should appear in the republic. A total of 84 regions competed for the distribution of the 27 billion ruble fund.

Дарья Пинегина / realnoevremya.ru

The maximum amount of subsidies was received by Tatneft structures, Tupolev and companies affiliated with large developers and contractors. The second stage of the Novaya Zemlya immersive park-hotel near the Karabash reservoir was the largest in terms of the number of new places. It is located on the site of the existing recreation centres Neptune, Chaika and Druzhba. Tatneft announced the construction of new houses for another 76 places in addition to the existing 45 places. For these purposes, the company allocated a subsidy of 76 million rubles. However, Tatneft will be able to receive the money not this year, but only in 2027, according to the minutes of the meeting of the commission on the distribution and provision of subsidies from the federal budget.