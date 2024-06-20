Used car market growing in Tatarstan — which cars selling well and which losing demand

There are no Chinese among the popular brands and models, but there is BMW

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

From January to May 2024, almost 65 thousand used cars were bought in Tatarstan — this is 2.8% of the total volume of the used cars market in Russia. According to Autostat data provided to Realnoe Vremya, Tatarstan residents have become more active in buying used cars compared to last year. Which brands and models are the most popular in the republic ' read in the material of the publication.

Sales of Lada cars increased, Toyota — decreased

In the first five months of 2024, Tatarstan residents purchased 64 274 used cars — this is by 3.6% more than in the same period of 2023, when slightly more than 62 thousand cars were purchased.

Lada remains the most popular brand — the market of domestic used cars has grown by 19.4% (the largest indicator — ed.), to almost 19 thousand. Sales of Japanese Toyota fell the most — by 18.5%, from 2.8 to 2.3 thousand.

In general, only four brands out of the top 10 began to sell better. In addition to the above'mentioned Lada, these are South Korean Kia and Hyundai — 5.4% and 4.7%, respectively, as well as French Renault (+5.4%).



It is also worth noting that there was not a single Chinese brand in the top. But there are BMW and Skoda, which, looking ahead, are not in the Russian top. The full layout is presented below.

Brand 5 months of 2024 5 months of 2023 CHANGE, % 1 Lada 18950 15874 19.4 2 Kia 6451 6123 5.4 3 Hyundai 4800 4586 4.7 4 Renault 3310 3148 5.1 5 Volkswagen 2986 3251 -8.2 6 Chevrolet 2537 2649 -4.2 7 Toyota 2335 2864 -18.5 8 BMW 2317 2457 -5.7 9 Škoda 1743 1918 -9.1 10 Nissan 1739 1920 -9.4 Total in the region 64274 62067 3.6

Sales of Niva increase by a third in Tatarstan

Lada is also the leader among the models, which took exactly half of the top 10. These are Lada 2114 (first place, 2 593 cars sold), Granta (fourth place, 1 605), 4X4 (sixth place, 1 121) Kalina (eighth place, 962), Priora (ninth place, 955). It is noteworthy that among all domestic cars, sales decreased only for the latter, and even then only by 0.6%. But Lada 4X4 or Niva jumped in demand — by more than 28%.

Kia Rio has become the most popular foreign car in Tatarstan. In January'May 2024, 2 485 such cars were sold (+10.2%). They are followed by Hyundai Solaris (1983, +7.5%) and Volkswagen Polo (1177, -7.8%). Let us note that Rio cars, like Solaris, are the most popular cars in Russian taxi companies.

Model 5 months of 2024 5 months of 2023 CHANGE, % 1 Lada 2114 2593 2131 21.7 2 Kia Rio 2485 2255 10.2 3 Hyundai Solaris 1983 1844 7.5 4 Lada Granta 1605 1476 8.7 5 Volkswagen Polo 1177 1277 -7.8 6 Lada 4X4 1121 875 28.1 7 Ford Focus 1020 1234 -17.3 8 Lada Kalina 962 845 13.8 9 Lada Priora 955 961 -0.6 10 Opel Astra 917 1132 -19.0 Total in the region 64274 62067 3.6

In Russia, the demand for all used cars from the top 10 in sales has decreased, except for Lada

In general, in the five months of 2024, 2.25 million used passenger cars were bought in Russia — by only 0.1% less than in January-May 2023. Lada is also the leader in the country, but in general the top five are different — Toyota, Kia, Hyundai and Nissan. The latter, by the way, is only the 10th in popularity in Tatarstan.

There are also Honda and Ford in the Russian top, which are not present in Tatarstan. Another trend is that sales of all brands, except Lada, decreased compared to last year. Used car market in details — shown in the table.

Brand 5 months of 2024 5 months of 2023 CHANGE, % 1 Lada 560 685 488 467 14.8 2 Toyota 235 687 265 331 -11.2 3 Kia 127 202 127 230 -0.1 4 Hyundai 122 130 126 526 -3.5 5 Nissan 106 529 117 611 -9.4 6 Volkswagen 93 609 100 217 -6.6 7 Chevrolet 81 903 84 567 -3.2 8 Renault 78 210 79 557 -1.7 9 Honda 71 860 77 924 -7.8 10 Ford 69 748 79 623 -12.4 Total in Russia 2 248 631 2 251 449 -0.1