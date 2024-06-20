Used car market growing in Tatarstan — which cars selling well and which losing demand

09:00, 20.06.2024

There are no Chinese among the popular brands and models, but there is BMW

Used car market growing in Tatarstan — which cars selling well and which losing demand
Photo: Динар Фатыхов

From January to May 2024, almost 65 thousand used cars were bought in Tatarstan — this is 2.8% of the total volume of the used cars market in Russia. According to Autostat data provided to Realnoe Vremya, Tatarstan residents have become more active in buying used cars compared to last year. Which brands and models are the most popular in the republic ' read in the material of the publication.

Sales of Lada cars increased, Toyota — decreased

In the first five months of 2024, Tatarstan residents purchased 64 274 used cars — this is by 3.6% more than in the same period of 2023, when slightly more than 62 thousand cars were purchased.

Lada remains the most popular brand — the market of domestic used cars has grown by 19.4% (the largest indicator — ed.), to almost 19 thousand. Sales of Japanese Toyota fell the most — by 18.5%, from 2.8 to 2.3 thousand.

In general, only four brands out of the top 10 began to sell better. In addition to the above'mentioned Lada, these are South Korean Kia and Hyundai — 5.4% and 4.7%, respectively, as well as French Renault (+5.4%).

It is also worth noting that there was not a single Chinese brand in the top. But there are BMW and Skoda, which, looking ahead, are not in the Russian top. The full layout is presented below.

Brand

5 months of 2024

5 months of 2023

CHANGE, %

1

Lada

18950

15874

19.4

2

Kia

6451

6123

5.4

3

Hyundai

4800

4586

4.7

4

Renault

3310

3148

5.1

5

Volkswagen

2986

3251

-8.2

6

Chevrolet

2537

2649

-4.2

7

Toyota

2335

2864

-18.5

8

BMW

2317

2457

-5.7

9

Škoda

1743

1918

-9.1

10

Nissan

1739

1920

-9.4

Total in the region

64274

62067

3.6

Sales of Niva increase by a third in Tatarstan

Lada is also the leader among the models, which took exactly half of the top 10. These are Lada 2114 (first place, 2 593 cars sold), Granta (fourth place, 1 605), 4X4 (sixth place, 1 121) Kalina (eighth place, 962), Priora (ninth place, 955). It is noteworthy that among all domestic cars, sales decreased only for the latter, and even then only by 0.6%. But Lada 4X4 or Niva jumped in demand — by more than 28%.

Kia Rio has become the most popular foreign car in Tatarstan. In January'May 2024, 2 485 such cars were sold (+10.2%). They are followed by Hyundai Solaris (1983, +7.5%) and Volkswagen Polo (1177, -7.8%). Let us note that Rio cars, like Solaris, are the most popular cars in Russian taxi companies.

Model

5 months of 2024

5 months of 2023

CHANGE, %

1

Lada 2114

2593

2131

21.7

2

Kia Rio

2485

2255

10.2

3

Hyundai Solaris

1983

1844

7.5

4

Lada Granta

1605

1476

8.7

5

Volkswagen Polo

1177

1277

-7.8

6

Lada 4X4

1121

875

28.1

7

Ford Focus

1020

1234

-17.3

8

Lada Kalina

962

845

13.8

9

Lada Priora

955

961

-0.6

10

Opel Astra

917

1132

-19.0

Total in the region

64274

62067

3.6

In Russia, the demand for all used cars from the top 10 in sales has decreased, except for Lada

In general, in the five months of 2024, 2.25 million used passenger cars were bought in Russia — by only 0.1% less than in January-May 2023. Lada is also the leader in the country, but in general the top five are different — Toyota, Kia, Hyundai and Nissan. The latter, by the way, is only the 10th in popularity in Tatarstan.

There are also Honda and Ford in the Russian top, which are not present in Tatarstan. Another trend is that sales of all brands, except Lada, decreased compared to last year. Used car market in details — shown in the table.

Brand

5 months of 2024

5 months of 2023

CHANGE, %

1

Lada

560 685

488 467

14.8

2

Toyota

235 687

265 331

-11.2

3

Kia

127 202

127 230

-0.1

4

Hyundai

122 130

126 526

-3.5

5

Nissan

106 529

117 611

-9.4

6

Volkswagen

93 609

100 217

-6.6

7

Chevrolet

81 903

84 567

-3.2

8

Renault

78 210

79 557

-1.7

9

Honda

71 860

77 924

-7.8

10

Ford

69 748

79 623

-12.4

Total in Russia

2 248 631

2 251 449

-0.1
Daria Pinegina

Tatarstan

