Marat Khusnullin: ‘It is important to convey that Islam is the native faith of millions of Russian residents’

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

“A year ago, there was a heinous act of abuse of the Holy Koran with the connivance of the Swedish authorities, and the so-called sanctions against countries where billions of people live contradict interethnic peace," Konstantin Kosachev, the deputy chairman of the Federation Council, unmasked the West. At the plenary session of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group, the participants expressed a common position: Muslim countries are ready to join forces with our country in creating a multipolar world to strengthen their political weight on the world stage. The chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, proposed to develop a communique of the “Islamic initiative for peace” and submit it to the session of the UN General Assembly.

“We stand together for the formation of a multipolar world order”



The meeting of the Russia — Islamic World Strategic Vision Group, which “moved” to the modern building of the Bashir Rameev Kazan IT Park in the centre of Kazan, shone with major political leaders of Russia and the Islamic world. The national leader of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, turned out to be in the centre of attention, who from the very beginning was surrounded by the care of Rustam Minnikhanov, who received guests as a host. Then the ambassadors of different CIS countries and religious Muslim figures approached him. Having received a warm welcome, the chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan bowed to the audience during his presentation, folding his arms on his chest. Few people expected such politeness and courtesy from an authoritative Eastern leader.

Despite his busy schedule, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin did not miss the meeting. For the second time, he was entrusted with the honourable mission to read the welcome message of President Vladimir Putin to the participants of the KazanForum. This time, the secular political bloc was noticeably strengthened here: Konstantin Kosachev, the deputy chairman of the Federation Council, and Leonid Slutsky, the head of the LDPR faction in the State Duma, arrived. Only Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia could not arrive, which was regretted by Rustam Minnikhanov, who remembered last year's vivid speech by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church. But the leitmotif of that speech was again heard in the greeting, which was read out by the Metropolitan of Volokolamsk. Among the honoured guests, there was the head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov. But he did not speak, and his comments could be heard during the break of the forum. But a lot of time was allotted to the head of the Muslim Spiritual Board of Russia, Ravil Gainutdin.

Meeting of the Russia — Islamic World Strategic Vision Group shone with the major political leaders of Russia and the Islamic world.

The main topic of the meeting was outlined in an Eastern neutral way: “A just multipolar world order and secure development.” But behind these low-key formulations, it is not only the long-standing desire of Muslim countries to abandon the unipolar world, where their interests were infringed, but also to increase their influence in the political arena together with major European power. Moreover, Russia is interested in an independent foreign policy and provides security guarantees to the Muslim world.



“Russia values friendly relations with Muslim countries.” We highly appreciate their desire to pursue an independent foreign policy and enhance their role in international affairs. We stand together for the formation of a democratic multipolar world order based on the rule of law and the principles of justice, free from any form of dictate and discrimination," Marat Khusnullin read out the greeting of the president.

At the same time, he stressed that participation in the Russia — Islamic World Strategic Vision Group, headed by Rustam Minnikhanov, the rais of the Republic of Tatarstan, gives special dynamics to relations. “Over the 15 years of the Group's activity, close and comprehensive contacts have been developing between Russia and the countries of the Islamic world," he said, adding that this is happening against the background of worsening relations in the world. “In these circumstances, it is important to convey that Islam is the primordial faith for millions of Russian residents," he said.

"Over the 15 years of the Group's activity, close and comprehensive contacts have been developing between Russia and the countries of the Islamic world," Marat Khusnullin said.

“Without resorting to threats, using short-term benefits”



The chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, agreed that Russia's relations with the Islamic world are “on the rise”. In his opinion, this is based on a “deep historical context”.

“For centuries, Russia and the countries of the Islamic world have been creating a civilisation that unites East and West, from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic. The unique relationships based on mutual respect, tolerance, and recognition of each other's interests," he said.

The leader of Turkmenistan believes that this is an example of how to build relations — without resorting to threats, using short-term benefits.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed to develop an “Islamic initiative for peace and trust” and submit it for discussion at the session of the UN General Assembly. He recalled that at the previous 78th meeting, the Russian leader outlined a security strategy that should be supported by a roadmap based on the teachings of Islam. Apparently, the leader of Turkmenistan sees the need to strengthen his political influence on the world stage. “Russia and Islamic countries are able to influence global trends," he said. According to him, goodwill should remain the cornerstone, there is no alternative.

Globalisation is giving way to regionalisation



The representative of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Mohamed Salah Tekaya, conveyed greetings from OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha to the participants of the event. It expresses support for regional powers that are beginning to oppose the West.

“Globalisation is giving way to regionalisation," Rustam Minnikhanov, the rais of the Republic of Tatarstan, stated. “We observe differences in expectations of a 'new world order' between the collective West and the non-Western world. And many people today are concerned about what the way out of this crisis will be, what is the place and role in the new world of Russia and the Islamic world as the leading poles of multipolarity. How Russia and Muslim countries can work together today for the benefit of creation, strengthening peace and security, friendship and cooperation.

“A year ago, there was a heinous act of abuse of the Holy Koran with the connivance of the Swedish authorities," Konstantin Kosachev, the deputy chairman of the Federation Council, unmasked the West. In his opinion, the key problem is the contradiction between the unipolar and the emerging multipolar models of the world. “It is obvious that the persistent unwillingness of the collective West, led by the United States, to abandon its claims to global dominance and its own exclusivity is becoming a serious deterrent to global development. The so-called sanctions are one of the clearest manifestations of the contradictions between the interests of the so-called golden billion and the global majority.”

According to him, the states of the world majority, representing 85% of the world's population, not only did not join the anti-Russian sanctions of the “collective West, but also drew inevitable conclusions from them”, Kosachev stated.

"Globaliыation is giving way to regionaliыation," Rustam Minnikhanov, the rais of the Republic of Tatarstan, stated.

At the end of the meeting, the “Islamic initiative” of Turkmenistan was the most pleased. “This is not the first time I have heard a loud statement at this forum, but for the first time," Hamdani Yshteak , an international correspondent for the Pakistani TV channel Such TV, shared his impressions. “Muslim states dominate the world in terms of numbers, but their voice is almost unheard by the world community. The situations in Gaza, Palestine, Syria — Islamic countries are suffering everywhere. They burn the Koran — they are silent, no one says anything. Only Vladimir Putin and the Russian authorities spoke out about the inadmissibility.”



In his opinion, the Islamic world, together with Russia, can gain an influential voice on the world stage. Leonid Syukiyainen, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, added that Muslim states are turning into “sovereign civilisations” by refusing to accept Western values. According to him, the decisions of the UN General Assembly are optional, but they give an opportunity to hear the will of Muslims. And this initiative of Turkmenistan is important.

It was in the West where the Charter of human rights first appeared. But now it is the right to change sex, gay marriage — it is directed against a human, he is convinced. “If all marriages are homosexual, then human being will disappear! The Muslim world, in particular, with Russia, must defend spiritual and moral independence, multipolarity," the scientist is convinced.

