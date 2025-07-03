The head of Chistopol on accidents: ‘The cast-iron networks have worn out so much that we are turning off the water in the entire city’

Chistopol received a billion for infrastructure, White Kremlin is making non-alcoholic beer, and Chistopolye is making French fries

Photo: Артем Дергунов

After a high-profile utility accident, Chistopol received solid budget investments in the renovation of water supply networks. “200 million rubles were received under the federal programme. Together with the republic, we invested 300 million in updating the networks in the city centre,” said head of Chistopol District of Tatarstan Dmitry Ivanov about the long-awaited transformations. After the nationalization of Chistopol-Vodokanal, the authorities began modernizing the problematic water supply system, after which water outages in the city will stop. But the new pier for 600 million rubles did not change the behaviour of weekend tourists. “They won't be late unless new routes are generated,” head of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency Taliya Minullina called on businesses to be active. Read more about it in the report of Realnoe Vremya.

Chistopol promises to stop utility accidents by the end of the year

“A city of white churches and black bread,” the host of the Municipal Hour meeting opened the traditional meeting with the head of Chistopol District with this memorable quote from Anna Akhmatova,.

As is known, the great poetess evacuated to Chistopol in 1941 saw in it an ancient Russian city in an atmosphere of peace and solitude. Now the city authorities have lost their peace, so during the hour and a half conversation, head of the district Dmitry Ivanov did not have time to get to either the “churches” or the “bread.”

The number one is the worn-out utility networks, which still force the authorities to shut off the water supply to the city. Its residents never stop complaining about constant accidents and poor water quality. At the very end of the Municipal Hour, journalists asked the head of Chistopol point-blank: what is being done in this direction? Perhaps this question was far from the stated topic of attracting investment. Whatever one may say, but a year ago, after the January accident, the private water utility Chistopol-Vodokanal was nationalized and passed into the hands of the state. Will something change for the better?

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

In response, head of Chistopol District Dmitry Ivanov encouraged with a promise of a quick restoration of the uninterrupted water supply regime in the city. According to him, this year the authorities received 200 million rubles from the federal budget and another 100 million rubles from the republican budget for the modernization of utility networks in the city centre. This money was used to replace the main water pipeline, to which the main microdistricts of the city are connected. As soon as a break occurs in one place, extreme measures have to be taken. “The cast iron networks are so worn out that we have to turn off the water in the entire city at once,” he said.

300 million have been invested, and at least more is needed

The length of the water pipeline is 3 km, so large government investments were required, he explained. The shutdowns are carried out because the valves on different sections of the network are outdated and are not capable of shutting off the water over short distances, he explained later in a conversation with Realnoe Vremya. As a result, the entire city suffers from any minor accident.

“Here we need to replace the entire network in the city, so we have launched a large program to replace utility networks,” he explained.

The first stage of replacing the main water pipeline is nearing completion. Switching to new distribution networks of consumers in the centre of Chistopol is underway, Dmitry Ivanov clarified. And he expressed hope that 90% of the problems with water supply will be solved. In other words, they promise to stop utility accidents by the end of the year.

But it is too early to finish the utilities-related story. The next step is to repair the second water main, 4 km long, to which the rest of the city is connected. “Next year, we plan to apply for the federal program to replace the water main on Lenin Street,” Dmitry Ivanov told journalists. “This is a large volume — about 4 km needs to be replaced.”

He found it difficult to say how much money Chistopol is going to ask for. “The project will show, I can't say for sure yet,” he answered.

Five years without new buildings and “weekend” tourists

Partly for this reason, housing construction in Chistopol has been slow. For almost five years, the city has not built multi-apartment housing. “But next year, a large Kazan developer plans to begin construction of a residential complex, several five-story buildings are planned,” Dmitry Ivanov said.

Higher heights are impossible due to the large number of historical heritage sites. The head did not name the developer. “For now, this is a commercial secret. You will find out when they start selling,” he said. For now, this will be the only construction company that has decided to enter Chistopol. Before this, a large volume of housing was built during the liquidation of dilapidated buildings. Then, about 1,700 apartments were delivered.

This year, a renovated pier opened in Chistopol, where almost 600 million rubles of state investment were invested. What is the effect?

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

As Dmitry Ivanov reported, tourist shipping companies have begun to call more often. Since May of this year, the tourist flow has increased by 34,000 people, he specified. However, the potential has not been fully exhausted. According to him, 130-140 cruise ships pass through Chistopol on river routes, and only 16 ships make a stop. And “land” tourists coming from other cities stop only for a day.

“Now we need to activate business interest in the development of tourism,” Taliya Minullina joined the conversation. “What can the district do? It has prepared the infrastructure. We have nothing to offer tourists yet. Here we need to form a pool of interesting routes through these places,” she believes.

According to the head of TIDA, Chistopol has a rich heritage. “During the Great Patriotic War, more than 2 thousand families of writers and poets moved to Chistopol. Boris Pasternak lived and worked here for three years, Anna Akhmatova, Marina Tsvetaeva came here... Tourists will not stay if we cannot generate new routes,” she is sure.

Potato paradise and non-alcohol beer

But industry is thriving in the city. According to the results of 2024, the Chistopolsky district took second place in terms of economic growth — 146%, and the gross territorial product grew to 49 billion rubles.

With the arrival of new owners, The White Kremlin brewery increased beer production by 41% — to 5 million dekalitres. A new investment project for the launch of non-alcoholic beer is currently being discussed. However, the parameters of the project have not been determined.

Chistopolye company plans to launch the first stage of the Chisto Fri French fries plant this year, said Nail Zalakov, CEO of the management company.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

Investments amounted to 2 billion rubles, and upon reaching full capacity, revenue of 2.4 billion rubles is expected. To do this, the company began growing potatoes. “About 2,000 hectares of potatoes, of which about a thousand hectares are “fried” varieties. We are waiting for a new harvest and will start launching. In case of successful implementation of the first stage, we will mirror the launch of the second one,” noted Nail Zalakov.

Entrepreneur Rustem Nurullin has significantly increased the area of the greenhouse for growing lettuce leaves. The peculiarity of the production is that the plantings are watered with mineral water without growth hormones and chemicals.

In general, the head of the district expects revenue to reach 50-54 billion rubles this year.