Must meet the deadline: a cross installed on Memorial Church for Fallen Soldiers in Kazan

Restoration of the cultural heritage site will be completed within two months

Photo: Руслан Ишмухаметов

After 10 years, restoration and landscaping of the memorial church for fallen soldiers in Kazan are nearing completion. The crowning cross has been installed and consecrated. The work is scheduled to be finished by the end of July, with a service planned for 29 August to mark the church’s patronal feast. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia is expected to visit the completed cultural heritage site. Read more on the restoration progress of the 200-year-old church and its future prospects in the report by Realnoe Vremya.

Installation of the Cross

The memorial church for fallen soldiers on the Kazanka River is awaiting final touches before full restoration after a century of neglect. The renovation is expected to be completed by mid to late July. Today, Metropolitan Kirill of Kazan and Tatarstan consecrated the cross that was installed on the church.

“This is an image of the St George’s Cross because this memorial church is dedicated to fallen soldiers. After 200 years, the cross is returning here. If we remove the planks, we will see images of shields and swords on the facades — all related to service to the Fatherland. We must remember that the cross is a symbol of human salvation,” he said.

On 29 August, the first services will be held in the church to celebrate the patronal feast. The Metropolitan announced that on this day Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia will visit Kazan. He will bless the church and the clergy.

“The main thing is to preserve what remains and to keep this history alive. Years and devastation have not passed without a trace — much has been lost. What remains must be preserved with love so that our children and grandchildren inherit this legacy. This beauty connects generations,” the Metropolitan emphasised.

Metropolitan Kirill of Kazan and Tatarstan consecrated the cross that was installed on the church. Руслан Ишмухаметов / realnoevremya.ru

No information on budget increase

As reported to Realnoe Vremya by the Committee of Tatarstan for the Protection of Cultural Heritage Sites, 300 million rubles have been allocated for the church’s restoration — equally split between the republican and federal budgets.

“The federal budget covers the restoration of the cultural heritage site itself — the foundation, walls, roof, and church interior. The republican budget is directed towards the installation of gabions, sheet pile fencing, paving stone surfacing — everything related to landscaping and shoreline reinforcement,” the committee explained.

Overall, the church’s reconstruction is 87% complete — only restoration work remains to be finished. Руслан Ишмухаметов / realnoevremya.ru

In December, the committee head Ivan Gushchin stated that funding would need to be increased by at least 50 million rubles, bringing the total to 350 million.

However, today the committee did not report any additional funding.

Overall, the reconstruction is 87% complete, with only restoration work left to complete.

Church awaited repairs for 10 years

The memorial stands on an island on the Kazanka River, near the Kirov Dam. It was founded in 1823 on the site of a mass grave of soldiers who fell in battle in 1552 during the capture of Kazan. The church interior was historically affiliated with the Zilant Monastery.

Even in modern times, the church was unheated and had no electricity — its rooms were lit by candles. In 2015, electrical power and heating were installed beneath the river.

Beneath the central part of the memorial church was a crypt. Remains have been discovered here even in recent times.

Project of the site. предоставлено Институтом развития города

Due to the church’s location, workers had to reach the site by boat in 2015. The walkway to the site was constructed later. Emergency stabilisation measures began this year.

In addition to the memorial church itself, the surrounding area is planned to be developed. For example, after restoration, a pedestrian bridge will be built to connect the site with the Kirov Dam.

Two parking lots will also be arranged near the memorial. One will be located in a pocket on the Kirov Dam, where cars currently park, and the other at the intersection of Nesmelova Street and the Kirov Dam, closer to residential buildings.

River trams will also be launched here, with a pier to be built just a few metres from the church.