Drive, power, energy: TAIF-NK congratulates Nizhnekamsk residents on Youth Day

Photo: Альберт Муклоков

How to engage modern youth? The answer is well known at TAIF-NK JSC! The company’s young, ambitious, and energetic team, embodying the spirit of the modern generation, presented an innovative interactive space at Youth Day in Nizhnekamsk. A neuro-artist, a photo booth, racing cars... What else made the celebration memorable — in the report by Realnoe Vremya.

“Cool! I've never seen a racing car this close before!”

TAIF-NK JSC’s area was impossible to miss at Youth Day. At the entrance, the attention of residents and guests was drawn to the branded truck of the TAIFMOTORSPORT team, used for transporting racing cars. Nearby, three sports cars — Seat Cupra Leon — were on display, each equipped with a powerful two-litre turbocharged engine and a six-speed sequential gearbox.

At the entrance, the attention of residents and guests was drawn to the branded truck of the TAIFMOTORSPORT team. Альберт Муклоков / realnoevremya.ru

“We recently returned from the Igor Drive racetrack in Saint Petersburg. One of the vehicles on display serves as a backup. To transport them, we’ve prepared a special truck that not only carries the cars but also acts as storage for spare parts, tools, and wheels. Inside, it’s equipped with six sleeping berths, which allows the team to stay on-site during competitions, carry out repairs, and organise accommodation,” said TAIFMOTORSPORT team mechanic Aidar Lutfullin.

Boys and girls kept trying to peek inside the cabin, sit in the driver’s seat, and grab the steering wheel, imagining themselves as race car drivers.

“Cool! I've never seen a real racing car this close! I couldn’t even imagine it would look so beautiful inside!” exclaimed 12-year-old Kirill, unable to hide his excitement.

Nearby, three Seat Cupra Leon sports cars were on display. Альберт Муклоков / realnoevremya.ru

“Young people are showing a strong interest in our cars. They ask questions about the cost of the vehicles and the investment required to acquire a standard version. What’s especially encouraging is their curiosity about the technical side — many are asking where they can learn this craft,” noted mechanic Aidar Lutfullin.

“This is truly something new and modern”

The surprises didn’t end there. TAIF-NK JSC’s interactive attractions delivered unforgettable emotions to both children and adults. A queue stretching dozens of metres formed at the neural network-powered photo booth. It not only captures images but also instantly produces professionally edited photos.

A queue stretching dozens of metres formed at the neural network-powered photo booth. Альберт Муклоков / realnoevremya.ru

“This is truly something new and modern! Here, you can choose not just one template, but a wide range of themes — from robots to pirates. There are also paired photo options for men, women, boys, and girls,” explained Akram Rakhmonov, sharing the details of the photo booth.

Irina and Eduard can now proudly show off their unique robot-style photographs featuring the TAIF-NK brand. The couple attended Youth Day with their children.

TAIF-NK JSC’s interactive experiences delivered unforgettable emotions to both children and adults. Альберт Муклоков / realnoevremya.ru

“We’ve already seen the car exhibition and taken our photo. It’s a real masterpiece! We’d like to congratulate the people of Nizhnekamsk on Youth Day! We hope events like this happen more often. Our city is flourishing, developing — and that’s truly inspiring,” said Irina.

“In our family, everyone chose a photo theme that matched their own interests. Some preferred nature, others selected the Van Gogh style and had their picture edited in that theme. It’s really fascinating to receive a photo processed by a neural network,” shared Olga Gracheva.

Next to the photo booth stood an equally fascinating and engaging feature — the neuro-artist.

“Here, everyone can feel like a true artist. All it takes is to draw something by hand on a tablet, and the computer completes the artwork. Our neuro-artist has become very popular among visitors to the event. Girls often draw flowers, the sky, and the sun, while boys prefer races and cars,” said company representative Rail Rizvanov.

Next to the photo booth stood an equally fascinating and engaging feature — the neuro-artist. Альберт Муклоков / realnoevremya.ru

“I drew a palm tree because I really love summer. The neural network produced a great result, and I really liked it,” said 10-year-old Elvina Galimullina, studying her drawing.

“Not just a date on the calendar, but a symbol of a bright future”

Here, at TAIF-NK JSC’s interactive area, visitors had the opportunity to learn more about the company’s operations — to examine types of raw materials and finished products. Representatives from the HR department, who were also present at Youth Day, provided information about available vacancies and working conditions. It is worth noting that approximately 28% of the company’s employees are young people under the age of 35.

The company also has its own youth team actively involved in various sports and charitable events.

Approximately 28% of the company’s employees are young people under the age of 35. Альберт Муклоков / realnoevremya.ru

“Today is World Youth Day. As is tradition, TAIF-NK takes part in its celebration. First and foremost, I would like to congratulate all young people on this wonderful occasion! Youth Day is not just a date on the calendar, but a symbol of a bright future. Today, we have more opportunities than ever before, and I wish everyone to find their calling, to boldly pursue their dreams, and never be afraid to try something new,” said Alena Mukharnikova, head of the TAIF-NK youth team.

The head of the Executive Committee of the NMR, Radmir Belyaev, also came to congratulate the youth on the holiday. He toured the interactive zones presented by industrial enterprises and paid a visit to TAIF-NK JSC. Here, the honoured guests were welcomed by Vladimir Gatunok, deputy director general for general affairs.

The head of the Executive Committee of the NMR, Radmir Belyaev, came to congratulate the youth on the holiday. Альберт Муклоков / realnoevremya.ru

“Each year, young people play an increasingly significant role in society. The future belongs to the youth! They are talented, proactive, and energetic — confidently making their mark in all areas of life! From the bottom of my heart, I wish the young generation the most ambitious plans and unlimited opportunities for realisation!” congratulated the city’s residents and guests Vladimir Gatunok, Assistant to the General Director for General Affairs at TAIF-NK JSC.

Advertisement for TAIF-NK JSC. Альберт Муклоков / realnoevremya.ru

Thousands of residents and visitors attended Youth Day in Nizhnekamsk. Until the end of the celebration, TAIF-NK JSC’s area remained immensely popular. Young people participated enthusiastically in the activities, engaged with company representatives, and took photos against the backdrop of racing cars. The event’s vibrant finale was a performance by Russian rapper Konfuz.