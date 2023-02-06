Payouts for long marriage fixed in Kazan: less only in three Russian regions

Payouts of up to 25,000 rubles have been fixed in Kazan for spouses celebrating the 50th, 60th or 70th wedding anniversary. However, compared to other regions, they are much higher in most of them than in the capital of Tatarstan. Read more in Realnoe Vremya’s report.

Those who have the Russian citizenship, lives and registered their marriage in Kazan are entitled to the payouts. This year, these are their amounts:

6,000 rubles — for the 50 th anniversary;

anniversary; 10,000 rubles — for the 60 th anniversary

anniversary 25,000 rubles — for the 70th anniversary

The spouses who celebrated the anniversary in 2022 are entitled to money too, but it is much less: 3,000 rubles for the 50th and 60th anniversary, 5,000 — for the 70th wedding anniversary. In general the payout as well as solemn events to congratulate the couples will be annual. The married life is considered to begin on the day the marriage was registered and doesn’t sum if the spouses have several periods.

Photo: kzn.ru

The events are worthy of mentioning separately. So its date is determined depending on the financing and it is free for all the couples that submitted an application this month. While honouring the spouses individually with an individual scenario is based on a fee.

Five Kazan couples celebrated the 70th wedding anniversary last year

As head of the Register Office Rimma Minnulina recently explained, 1,140 spouses received congratulations and money last year. 987 couples celebrated the 50th anniversary, 148 did the 60th jubilee. Also, five couples were congratulated on their 70th anniversary for the first time — no more than three couples used to be honoured every year.

For instance, Nikolay Rozhkov and Antonina Rozhkova are one of them. They registered their marriage on 14 December 1952 in a Kazan register office. The spouses have two children, they help to bring up four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Photo: kzn.ru

Payouts in Moscow twice lower than in Saint Petersburg

There aren’t payouts by wedding anniversaries at federal level, regions introduce them at their discretion. For instance, in Saint Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast: 50,000 rubles for the 50th anniversary, 60,000 rubles for the 60th, 70,000 rubles for the 70th. The same system works in Khanty-Mansi and Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District. In Moscow, spouses receive 22,954 rubles for the 50th anniversary, 28,692 rubles for the 55th and 60th anniversary, 34,430 rubles for the 65th and 70th anniversary.

The prices are lower in Belgorod Oblast: 10,000 for the 50th jubilee, 15,000 for the 60th, 20,000 for the 70th jubilee. In Vladimir Oblast, all couples are paid 10,000 rubles. Moreover, before 2021, they were in line with those of Saint Petersburg.

Family couples from Samara Oblast receive the same sum, but there is a condition — at least one of the spouses must be a veteran of the Great Patriotic War. The payouts for a couple in Tyumen Oblast are equal to 20,000 rubles by the 50th wedding anniversary, 30,000 — by the 60th jubilee, 40,000 rubles by the 70th anniversary.

The payouts lower than in Kazan are envisaged for couples in Penza Oblast — 5,000 rubles. Udmurtia’s authorities pay 3,000 rubles for every date. In Kaluga Oblast, 4,500 rubles are paid for the 50th wedding anniversary, 7,500 rubles — for the 60th, 15,000 — for the 70th.