‘We are asked why we love Russia but don’t love the West’: rallies held in support of Russia worldwide

Rallies in support of Russia carrying out a special military operation in Ukraine have taken place in many countries of the world. So a protest was held in Belgrade yesterday. According to TASS, several thousands of people participated in it. The protesters gathered in the city centre next to a monument of Russian Tsar Nicholas II together with Serbia and Russia’s flags and portraits of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The rally took place in front of Russia’s embassy in Belgrade too.

“We are asked why we love Russia but don’t love the West. If you dig the Serbian soil, you will find the bones of Russians who fought for the freedom of Serbia. But you will also find the bones of Serbians the West killed,” it was claimed on the stage.

On 2 March, protests in support of Russia were held in the capital of Montenegro Podgorica next to the republic’s parliament and the coastal town of Bar. People who gathered there held banners “Pray to God, stay with Russia” as well as Russian and Serbian flags.

A rally has taken place in Lebanon too.

Similar protests have also been held in Italy, the USA and other countries.

Today Tesla and SpaceX’s CEO Elon Musk has claimed that Starlink satellite system won’t block the Russian mass media.



“Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint,” Musk wrote.

