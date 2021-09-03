Nizhnekamskneftekhim awarded first degree diploma at Tatarstan Petrochemical Forum

Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

International Petrochemical Forum has started its work in the Kazan Expo exhibition complex. The opening ceremony of the forum was attended by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Mikhail Ivanov and President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov. More than 150 leading Russian and foreign companies, including Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, presented their achievements.

“An effective platform for the exchange of ideas”

The Tatarstan Petrochemical Forum is an effective platform for the exchange of ideas, discussion of key issues of the industry by Russian and foreign specialists and the scientific community of the oil and gas industry, demonstration of latest developments and technologies, a meeting place for the industrial and business community.

“There will be a lot of interesting topics that are related to new challenges. The events organised within the framework of the forum will be useful and interesting for the participants. I wish you all fruitful work," President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov said at the opening ceremony.

“There will be a lot of interesting topics related to new challenges," said Rustam Minnikhanov at the opening ceremony. Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

Mikhail Ivanov, the deputy minister of industry and trade of Russia, stressed that the Tatarstan Petrochemical Forum has been gathering the largest representatives of the fuel and energy sector, mechanical engineering and science for many years.



“Topical issues of the development of the oil and gas and chemical industries, digitalisation, import substitution are discussed here. I am sure that this year the forum will be held at a high professional level," he added.

Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nogayev, in turn, congratulated the residents of Tatarstan on Republic Day and expressed hope for further strengthening of cooperation.

“On behalf of the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, let me express my gratitude for the organisation of the forum. We will have the opportunity to discuss current issues and prospects for the development of the petrochemical industry. I congratulate everyone on the past Republic Day. Tatarstan occupies a special place among the subjects of the Russian Federation. By macroeconomic indicators, it is among the top ten. This is primarily the work of the residents of the republic. I wish you to maintain the pace," Nurlan Nogaev said.

Gennady Shmal, the president of the Union of Oil and Gas Producers of Russia, stressed that it has already become a good tradition to gather in Kazan in early September.

“Despite all the machinations of both friends and enemies, the oil and gas chemical complex is alive. We have been living under sanctions for seven years now, we have something to discuss. The Petrochemical Forum in Kazan is always a review of our victories and reserves," he said.

New products of Nizhnekamskneftekhim

After the official opening, the guests of honour got acquainted with the exhibition organised at the forum. Traditionally, Rustam Minnikhanov visited the stand of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. Director General of the company Ayrat Safin noted that the company is one of the largest in Europe, annually produces more than 2,5 million tonnes of commercial products. The main types are rubbers and plastics.

This year, the company has launched the new production of divinyl styrene synthetic rubber (DSSK) with a capacity of 60,000 tonnes. This fifth-generation rubber is designed to create new, environmentally friendly, “green” brands of car tyres.



“Nizhnekamskneftekhim produces the entire range of rubbers for modern tyres. This stand presents four types of rubber that the company has released this year. Now the new products are homologated by tyre manufacturers in the world. All five of the largest tyre companies have signed five-year contracts with us. This speaks about us as a reliable supplier and partner," he stressed.

Besides, the launch of the production of thermoelastoplasts — SBS — took place at the new production of DSSK. The new product is in demand among manufacturers of road pavement — it improves the quality of road bitumen and helps to increase the service life of the surface. Polymer granules are also used in the production of roofing materials. Currently, Nizhnekamskneftekhim has mastered the production of two brands of thermoplastics: SBS-330L and SBS-330R.

Also in 2021, the development of lithium polybutadiene of SKD-777 brand on an industrial scale began in a periodic way. SKD-777 is used in the formulation of tread rubber compounds in the production of passenger and light truck tyres of the summer and all-season range," said Ayrat Safin.

The new brand of rubber provides tyres with high grip on wet roads, low rolling resistance, and high wear resistance. The analysis of physical and mechanical testng showed that SKD-777 has advantages in comparison with imported rubbers, is characterised by higher coupling characteristics and low rolling losses. At the request of consumers for the manufacture of tyres and road testings, experimental industrial batches of SKD-777 were shipped to tyre companies and positive feedback was received.



There are new products among plastics. These include special grades of polystyrene — PSON 535M, PSON 30FEB, composite grades of polyethylene — РЕ5230К, РЕ5235К, linear low-density polyethylene — РЕ5118L.

“Nizhnekamskneftekhim has mastered the production of the new type of product — high-molecular oxyethylated product N-PEG-2400. It is designed for the production of superplasticisers of concrete mixes of the fifth generation. Universal additives, the basis of which is N-PEG-2400, gives the opportunity to store concrete longer before use. Besides, the strength of coating increases significantly. The new product is being homologated by processors," said the director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim.

Core projects of Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Ayrat Safin spoke about the main investment projects of Nizhnekamskneftekhim. One of them is the construction of the CCGT-TPP power plant. The new combined-cycle gas plant with a capacity of 495 MW will become a reliable energy basis for both existing and new petrochemical plants.

“The complex is in the commissioning mode. Recently, a significant event has taken place here — the first inclusion of the generator of gas turbine unit No. 1 into the network with a set of electric power of 23 MW and electric energy output to the distribution centre," Safin said.

The construction of the new complex for the production of olefins and derivatives is in full swing, works are underway in all directions, 3,716 specialists are involved in them. Currently, construction and installation works have been 30% implemented — the construction of underground networks and foundations, the installation of metal structures of overpasses, the installation of technological equipment for pipelines, as well as cable trays are underway.

According to Safin, environmental safety issues are priority for the company. This year, the company has adopted the fifth environmental programme for 2021-2025. It is voluminous in terms of financing and the list of works performed, more than 12 billion rubles will be allocated for its implementation. By the results of the implementation of environmental programmes from 2001 to 2020, the output of commercial products at the enterprise increased by 1,8 times, while the gross emission of pollutants was reduced by 2,8 times.

“The forum is an excellent platform for meeting with friends and partners. For presenting the achieved results, talking about promising projects," Safin noted

Following the results of the forum, Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC was awarded a diploma of the first degree in the nomination 'New Products' for the production of SBS-330L thermoplastics.



“The forum is an excellent platform for meeting with friends and partners. For presenting the achieved results, talking about promising projects. Face-to-face meetings have a greater effect than remote meetings. As for the success, this year is not bad for the company. In the first half of the year, record financial and production indicators were achieved. We are not going to stop there, we will continue to develop," Ayrat Safin told the correspondent of Realnoe Vremya.

