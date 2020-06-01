Valuable gift: Nizhnekamskneftekhim presents doctors with hazardous medical waste disposal unit and whole range of protective equipment

Nizhnekamskneftekhim, part of TAIF Group, continues to provide support to medical workers. At the request of the Nizhnekamsk Central District Multi-Specialty Hospital, the petrochemical company purchased expensive equipment for the disposal of hazardous medical waste. It is intended for processing Class B and Class C waste by thermal disinfection followed by mechanical destructurisation in a shredder.

Waste was disposed in neighbouring Naberezhnye Chelny

All this time Nizhnekamsk doctors disposed of hazardous waste in the automotive city. According to the chief physician of the Nizhnekamsk Central District Multi-Specialty Hospital, Khabibulla Akhmedova, each trip cost the hospital much money.

“Everything that comes into contact with a sick person must be disinfected and disposed of. Before having this unit, we had a contract with a company that has a license for the disposal of hazardous waste. And it was very expensive for us. The equipment was badly needed. Now we don't to go anywhere. This is a huge contribution. We will save money, time and dispose it right here," said the chief doctor of the hospital.

Khabibulla Akhmedov noted that medical workers always feel the support of Nizhnekamskneftekhim. The company immediately responds to their requests and makes a significant contribution to the fight against the epidemic.



“We will always need a disposal unit, not only during the pandemic. Once again I would like to say a huge thank to Nizhnekamskneftekhim and TAIF Group for responding to all our needs. We feel great support. They immediately responded to the request. In general, a huge amount of assistance has been provided over 2 months," said Khabibulla Akhmedov.

“The disposal unit will make our work easier. First, Class b waste is particularly hazardous and special conditions are required for its disposal. The unit will decontaminate waste by autoclaving, then they will be crushed through a shredder. As a result, there will be less waste, they will move from Class B to Class A and will no longer be dangerous," explained Yelena Piskareva, the deputy chief physician for epidemiological issues of the Nizhnekamsk Central District Multi-Specialty Hospital.

Protective suits made of Polymatiz's material



In addition to expensive equipment, petrochemists delivered 7,000 protective masks, 6,500 suits, 560 special screens and 1,000 medical gloves to the hospital.

“We immediately respond to the requests of our doctors. They gave us a list and told us what to buy. Thanks to this equipment and additional personal protective equipment, it will be possible to fight the coronavirus infection even more effectively. If this helps to eliminate the problem — we are happy. We at the enterprise are engaged in prevention, and medical workers are engaged in fighting, they are on the front line. And we express our gratitude to them for their hard work and workload during this period," said Ayrat Safin, the director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

By the way, protective suits for Nizhnekamsk doctors working with the people infected with coronavirus infection are sewn from the material of Nizhnekamskneftekhim's subsidiary — Polymatiz JSC.



“We placed an order for the production of protective suits, paid for the services. We ourselves delivered the non-woven material to the garment factory, and then brought it to the hospital. All this is at the expense of Nizhnekamskneftekhim," said Ayrat Safin.

The local authorities also visited the hospital. Ilnar Badretdinov, the deputy head of the executive committee for social issues, thanked the management of Nizhnekamskneftekhim for their assistance.

“Thank you very much to TAIF Group and Nizhnekamskneftekhim. This is not first support on your part. Our industrial enterprises support both us and our healthcare. Only together we can defeat this dangerous infection," Badretdinov said.

During the pandemic, Nizhnekamskneftekhim has handed over more than 20,000 protective masks to doctors. Besides, the company organised for the doctors fighting the coronavirus recreation after a hard shift in Yunost camp. Petrochemists have created all conditions for them to live comfortably: four meals a day, leisure and walking.