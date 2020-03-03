Nizhnekamskneftekhim breaks stereotypes. Why young people go to work at the plant?

Photo: photo courtesy of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

Interesting fact, 42% of Nizhnekamskneftekhim's employees are people under the age of 35. Not every petrochemical company in Russia can boast of such a young and talented team. By the way, last year alone, 857 people under the age of 30 were employed by the company. Nizhnekamskneftekhim solves the age-old problem of young specialist shortage and provides them with comprehensive assistance and support. And they bring fame to the company by their creative and athletic talents. Read more in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Strong spirit

Early morning in February. Thirty teams from the divisions of the joint-stock company and subsidiaries, students of the Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining, are gathering on the basis of Yunost children's recreation camp. Young people are coming to see who is the strongest in the annual military-technical, unique in its kind, sports relay, which is traditionally organized by Nizhnekamskneftekhim. The weather on this day favours the competitors, it is sunny and warm as in spring.

This year, the competition is timed to Defender of the Fatherland Day, the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR. The teams were divided into two groups. Each had the same tests.

Before the start of the relay, the audience was warmly welcomed Deputy Director General for Personnel and Social Issues at Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC Rodion Bulashov, Chairman of the Trade Union organization Fanis Murtazin, commander of Neftekhimik search team Olga Lantsova, head of the department of physical culture and sport of the Executive Committee of the Nizhnekamsk Municipal District Alexander Klipachev.

The young employees of Nizhnekamskneftekhim bring fame to the company by their creative and athletic talents

The most honoured guest of the relay was veteran of the Great Patriotic War Anas Shafigullovich Khayrullin. He told the young petrochemists about the difficult post-war years, wished them good health and a peaceful sky. The participants of the teams accompanied the performance of the front-line soldier with loud applause.



“On February 23, our country celebrates Defender of the Fatherland Day — this is the special day. Our country is famous for strong guys standing under fire. I am glad to see you all in the ranks today, and I wish you only victory," the veteran said.

Deputy Director General of the company Rodion Balashov gave a welcoming speech.

“We are very glad to see you here, dear petrochemists. Many people always participate in all our sports, cultural and social events. This means that our team of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC is united and cohesive. We have both a sporting and a collective spirit. I wish you all successful starts," Rodion Bulashov addressed the young petrochemists.

Testings as in the army

The relay included five stages. The teams started in turn, according to the draw. First, the participants answered eight questions about the Great Patriotic War, then performed the transmission and reception of a radio message, and demonstrated also figure driving. Then cross-country skiing and target shooting with an air rifle. Besides, the teams competed in the ability to assemble and disassemble the rifle. Athletic skill and endurance were useful when throwing grenades and passing the obstacle course — this stage was final in the relay.

The teams received 10 seconds of penalty time for errors when completing tasks, and failure to complete at least one of the stages threatened participants with withdrawal from the competition. The winner was determined by the amount of time spent by the team to complete the entire distance and penalty seconds.

The military-technical relay is only one sports competition held by Nizhnekamskneftekhim. Photo: medianknh.ru

Young and future petrochemists passed each stage with passion, showing ingenuity, endurance, will to win and mutual supportiveness.



“The military-technical relay has been held for already many years. The tradition was laid down by the fathers and founders of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, who in the distant years were just as young and, when organizing this event, wanted petrochemists to show their skills not only in terms of production but also in achieving sports peaks. It doesn't matter there are no outstanding athletes among the teams, the participation in the relay itself is a guarantee and the desire to win," said Olga Lantsova, the commander of Neftekhimik search team.

“The event provides good practical knowledge, instills a love for a healthy lifestyle, and strengthens the moral education of young employees," said Oleg Shumkov, the head of the department for working with young specialists of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

According to the results of all types of competitions, in the first group, the winner was the team of Divinyl & Hydrocarbon Feed Plant, the second place was taken by representatives of Styrene & Polyether Resin Plant, and the third place — by specialists of the center for equipment repair.

In the second group, the team of the Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining, the silver went to the R&D team, and the bronze went to the representatives of UE and RE-1.

“We performed well, although we hadn't prepared, this year we were faced with new difficulties during the passage of the obstacle course, the most difficult thing was to go down the mountain with a carbine. We all got a boost of energy. I liked everything very much, thanks to the organizers," Chulpan Kashapova, a member of Butyl Rubber Plant team, shared her impressions

The military-technical relay is only one sports competition held by Nizhnekamskneftekhim. The vigorous corporate life of young people here can only be envied. Every year, the company organizes up to 150 events in various areas for its employees. These are forums, seminars, festivals, competitions, KVN games, amateur art, intellectual and sports games. However, first things first.

Ageless Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Today, Nizhnekamskneftekhim employs about 15,000 employees, 6,500 of whom, or 42%, are people under the age of 35. In order for young people to realize not only their professional but also creative and athletic talents, the company created a department for working with young specialists.

“It is very interesting to do something useful, to unite people. There would be no youth department, and people from different workshops and departments would work on different planets," says Yekaterina Sidorova, who was one of the first to participate in youth events.

Today, Nizhnekamskneftekhim employs about 15,000 employees, 6,500 of whom, or 42%, are people under the age of 35

For artistic and creative employees, Nizhnekamskneftekhim holds festivals and competitions, KVN games, amateur competitions. Petrochemists bring fame to their company at the national and regional levels. For example, the national team of Nizhnekamskneftekhim from takes prizes at the national TV festival of working youth Beznen Zaman every year. Groups prepare concert performances of different creative genres — vocal, choreography, art reading, folklore, and others. Besides, the company has a team of KVN called Prospekt Khimikov, which takes part in festivals and games of KVN at various levels.



For artistic and creative employees, Nizhnekamskneftekhim holds festivals and competitions, KVN games, amateur competitions

For intellectuals, there are games of 'What? Where? When?', 'I know', 'Intuition', brain rings. For those who love sports — the sports-adventure game The Patriots of Neftekhim, military and technical relay, corporate competitions, games, spartakiads, track races... The workers can engage in virtually any sport, and it also has all the conditions in their own sports — Fakel, Druzhba, Neftekhimik”, in two ice palaces for 8,000 seats, Almas ski base.



Patriotic direction

Nizhnekamskneftekhim conducts large-scale work on patriotic education. Created in 2004, Neftekhimik search team travels twice a year to the Vakhta Memory expedition to find, raise and bury the remains of dead and missing soldiers. For 15 years, the team has raised the remains of about 800 soldiers, found 38 medallions, established the names of 11 dead soldiers and found relatives of 5 soldiers of the Great Patriotic War.

Realizing the importance of this work, the management helps the team in organizational matters, allocating transport and funds for the implementation of expeditions. This spring, search engines have been presented with two metal detectors. Currently, the club is preparing to open, which will house a renovated shooting range, a museum of exhibits brought from expeditions, as well as garages for the analysis of equipment that was purchased at the request of the children.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim conducts large-scale work on patriotic education. Established in 2004, Neftekhimik search team twice a year goes on the expedition Watch of Memory

The search team's activities are not limited to trips to expeditions. During the year, students gather at the Patriot youth pre-conscription training centre, and in sponsored schools, there are reviews of the formation and songs, “lessons of courage”, and events dedicated to Conscript's Day.



The active patriotic work is carried out with the younger generation in schools and health camps. To form and display the physical and moral qualities of future defenders of the Motherland, in 2006, Nasledie military-patriotic club was created in Nizhnekamskneftekhim, consisting of six instructors — employees of the enterprise. Annually, on the basis of Yunost children's camp, the specialized session of Nasledie, Ostrov Muzhestva is designed to temper the character of young cadets and teach the basics of military training.

The interests of young people are taken into account in the collective agreement

Taking into account the importance of youth issues, the collective agreement Nizhnekamskneftekhim contains the 6th section — 'Guarantees in the field of growth of professional skills of employees and protection of socio-economic interests of youth'.

The collective agreement provides a number of benefits for young petrochemists. The employees who return after serving in the armed forces are paid a relocation allowance. Loans are provided to young families for the purchase of essential goods. Financial assistance is paid to employees at the first marriage, as well as at the birth of children.

The company has a well-developed mentoring institute that helps young employees adapt to the workplace. Every guy or girl under 30 who gets a job is assigned a mentor. His or her role is to help the new employee to master their work skills as quickly as possible, acquire the necessary professional competence, join the corporate culture, form a sense of duty and responsibility, and develop a positive attitude to work.

The company has a well-developed mentoring institute that helps young employees adapt to the workplace

The petrochemists who are interested in science and invention are invited to competitions of innovators and innovators, to international scientific and practical conferences. A young employee can offer their ideas directly to higher management. Next, the company's scientific and technological centre will be involved in the work, which will carry out the development in accordance with scientific requirements and implement it into production after the patent is issued.



Dozens of implemented developments, 393 employees who are actively engaged in technical creativity — the result of such support. Thanks to the innovative ideas of young petrochemists, product quality and labour productivity are increasing, and the company saves raw materials and energy resources.

New impetus to the development of Nizhnekamskneftekhim is given by professional mastership competitions, which are regularly held among the company's employees. Last year, 191 young workers under 30 took part in 11 professional competitions. After the victories, 11 employees increased their rank.

Promising young people are included in the company's personnel reserve. Individual work is carried out with reservists at Nizhnekamskneftekhim, and young employees are helped to form managerial qualities. The list of personnel reserves for 2019-2021 consists of 596 people, 149 people of whom were nominated for positions of managers and specialists in 2019.

In close connection with education

The company has built up work with educational institutions to ensure that the ranks of petrochemists are replenished only with qualified personnel. In close connection, Nizhnekamskneftekhim works with the Nizhnekamsk Chemical and Technological Institute (a branch of Kazan National Research Technological University, KNRTU) and the Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining. Starting from the first year, the students of the college undergo practical training at the enterprise and collect materials for their thesis.

The quality of students' training is enhanced by the dual system of professional education. It combines theoretical training in college and practical training at the enterprise.

There is the Federal experimental platform for students of the final year of the KNRTU on the basis of the enterprise — during the year, students master working professions and study at the university.

The students who have shown the best results at the end of their studies are employed in permanent jobs, taking into account the direction of their education and switch to evening-time education. A year later, after receiving their diploma, they return to work for the company.

Moreover, Nizhnekamskneftekhim raises future personnel from the school bench. Potential petrochemists are invited to take tours of the company, where they are introduced to the city-forming enterprise and are told about the industry's professions. This opportunity appears in the framework of the programmes World of Professions and Turnstile Without Borders. Many students, having visited the production facility, make a decision about employment here.

Petrochemicals at WorldSkills

Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC takes an active part in the WorldSkills movement. The employees of the company participate in almost all competitions for professional skills: qualifying, regional, national and world levels.

Four young employees of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC took part in the 7th national championship of the WorldSkills movement, which was held from May 20 to May 24 in Kazan. All of them successfully performed in their respective fields. The first place and the gold medal for professionalism in the final of the national championship Young Professionals was given to Rail Abdulin, the apparatchik of shop No. 1417 of Divinyl & Hydrocarbon Feed Plant of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. The young man became the winner in the competence 'Products from polymeric materials'.

At the 45th world championship in Kazan in August 2019, Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC was represented by 21-year-old employee of Divinyl & Hydrocarbon Feed Plant Shamil Khakimov, who was part of the expanded Russian national team. He was in the reserve for the performance in the competence 'Products from polymer materials' and performed at the championship as a technical expert.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC takes an active part in the WorldSkills movement

Petrochemists have new competitions, new competencies, new participants and victories ahead of them. Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC plans to create the conditions for the development of three new competencies that reflect the specifics of the company's work — Apparatchik, Metrology and Instrumentation, Locksmith for the Repair of Technological Equipment — on the basis of the Nikolai Lemaev College of Petrochemicals and Oil Refining.



To this end, in January 2020, the representatives of the Centre for the Development of Professional Competencies from Kazan visited Nizhnekamsk, a working meeting on further cooperation within the WorldSkills movement was held in the college.

“We have come here to discuss our further cooperation with the city-forming enterprise Nizhnekamskneftekhim, to talk about the development of existing competencies and to discuss the emergence of new ones that are relevant for the company and the petrochemical industry. As well as to discuss the participation of representatives of the college, employees of the company in the championship movement Young Professionals, the possibility of holding industry championships. We have held the world championship, and now we are preparing for the final of the European championship and the world championship, which will be held in Shanghai in 2021. I would like representatives from Tatarstan and Nizhnekamskneftekhim to be there. There are such chances," said Emil Gubaydullin, the director general of the centre for the development of professional competencies.

So it is not surprising that 42% of the company's employees are young people, whose interests Nizhnekamskneftekhim has been protecting since they were students and continues to take care of throughout their working life at the company.

Sponsored material