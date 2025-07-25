To expand the cemetery, close the strip club, and raise the price of milk: what residents of Tatarstan asking deputies for

Nearly 2,000 requests have been submitted to elected representatives

Photo: Ирина Плотникова

The authorities of Tatarstan have prepared a Cabinet resolution approving a roadmap to address issues raised by residents of the republic to deputies of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan of the VI and VII convocations via the online service My Deputy and the project Mobile Reception. The draft document is currently undergoing anti-corruption review.

The registry contains a total of 1,821 items. Most frequently, residents of Tatarstan spoke about improvement projects (721 complaints), housing and communal services (192), education (128), and sports (127). The fewest requests concerned social policy (14), transport (27), and the economy (28).

Distribution of complaints by category:

Improvement — 721

Housing and utilities — 319

Roads — 192

Education — 128

Sports — 127

Culture — 89

Safety — 63

Healthcare — 57

Environment — 36

Economy — 28

Transport — 27

Youth Policy — 20

Social Policy — 14

In the area of improvement, residents are concerned with road surface renewal, the installation of children’s playgrounds, and the elimination of abandoned plots of land. Among the frequently asked questions in the housing and utilities sector were network connections, rodent control, elevator replacements, major repairs of apartment buildings, and the construction of treatment facilities. In the third most popular category — Roads — the most common requests were to repair roads, fill potholes, build a bridge, and organise parking within residential courtyards.

The social policy section encompassed issues such as the need for long-service payments to KAMAZ employees, the provision of housing for orphans, as well as official apartments.

In the youth policy category, residents demanded housing for young families, repairs to youth clubs and children’s camps, and the creation of jobs for young people. However, the highlight was undoubtedly a complaint demanding the closure of the Provocation strip club branch in Naberezhnye Chelny, described as a den of vice.

The construction of a water park in Naberezhnye Chelny and the erection of a monument to composer Sara Sydykova in Kazan were also mentioned.

Predictably, transport-related requests included updating the trolleybus fleet, extending route operating hours, and cleaning bus stops of graffiti and advertisements. In other categories, the issues were no less pressing — building kindergartens and schools, clearing riverbanks of garbage, expanding the cemetery in the Kazan settlement of Otary, and increasing the price paid to private farmers for milk.