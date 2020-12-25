How Kazan's New Year tree shines and 'dances'

09:00, 25.12.2020 33
  Maksim Platonov
The main urban New Year tree opened near Kazan Family Centre on 24 December. This time a tent was made of 1,280 lights that were synchronised with music was created around the 34-metre New Year tree. 


