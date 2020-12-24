Celebration of 100th Anniversary of the TASSR in 2020 and Year of Mother Tongues in 2021

The year of the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the TASSR has been celebrated has been summed up in the Kazan Kremlin. Plans for the future Year of Mother Tongues and National Unity with scheduled 143 events were made too. Realnoe Vremya's correspondents visited the joint meeting of two organising committees — for the celebration of the republic’s jubilee and organisation of the Year of Mother Tongues and National Unity in 2021 — as well as Council for Interethnic and Interfaith Relations. Rustam Minnikhanov moderated the session.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first