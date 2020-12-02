MedBot and cloud service: new residents come to Innopolis

The Innopolis special economic zone has acquired nine new residents and partners who entered the site with the promise of a record investment of 43 billion rubles. Among the projects announced by the companies, there are driverless trains in the Kazan metro, a cloud service for electric car owners, as well as the development of innovative and residential infrastructure in the smart city.
