MedBot and cloud service: new residents come to Innopolis

09:00, 02.12.2020 28
The Innopolis special economic zone has acquired nine new residents and partners who entered the site with the promise of a record investment of 43 billion rubles. Among the projects announced by the companies, there are driverless trains in the Kazan metro, a cloud service for electric car owners, as well as the development of innovative and residential infrastructure in the smart city.


