Bouts on mat: All-Russian Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament in Kazan

17:00, 14.11.2020 30
The U-21 All-Russian Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament in memory of RSFSR's distinguished coach M. Sakhabutdinov is taking place in Kazan's Ak Bars Wrestling Palace from 13 to 15 November. 200 athletes from all over the country are participating in 53 teams for three days. 33 athletes from Tatarstan are competing in the tournament. 


