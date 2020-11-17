All-Russian Boxing Tournament gathers athletes from 36 Russian regions

The 18th All-Russian A-Class Boxing Tournament with prizes from distinguished master of sport, world champion A. Khamatov among juniors born in 2002-2003 has opened in the Boxing and Table Tennis Centre today. 139 athletes from 36 Russian regions are participating in the tournament.
