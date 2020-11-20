Relics of Siberian Tatars: unique costumes, manuscripts in Old Tatar and Prophet's beard hair

Siberia's Tatars: Relics and Collections exhibition created together with Tyumen Oblast museums have opened in the Kazan Kremlin's Museum of Islamic Culture today. It contains traditional costumes of Siberian Tatars, jewellery, photos illustrating ethnic peculiarities of the Tatars living in Tyumen oblast.

The main exhibit of the exposition - Prophet Muhammad's beard hair - is a Muslim relic stored in the Tyumen museum for nearly a hundred years already.