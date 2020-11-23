Lying-in-state ceremony for Metropolitan Feofan in Kazan

09:50, 23.11.2020 73 2
  • Maksim Platonov
 Metropolitan of Kazan and Tatarstan Feofan's requiem is taking place today in the Kazan Kremlin's Assumption Cathedral. Head of the Moscow Patriarchy Metropolitan Dionisy Voskresensky has chaired the service. Metropolitan Feofan will be buried behind the altar of Our Lady of Kazan Cathedral in the Virgin Mary Male Monastery. 


