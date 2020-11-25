“Beauty, spectacle, grace”: Russian Artistic Swimming Championship opens in Kazan

The Russian Artistic Swimming Championship has opened in Kazan today in Aquatics Palace. Over 260 athletes from 10 cities and regions of the country are participating in the tournament. Winners of the technical programme - in solo and teams - have been known today. The first day of the championship has ended with a free combination programme.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first