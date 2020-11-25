“Beauty, spectacle, grace”: Russian Artistic Swimming Championship opens in Kazan

The Russian Artistic Swimming Championship has opened in Kazan today in Aquatics Palace. Over 260 athletes from 10 cities and regions of the country are participating in the tournament. Winners of the technical programme - in solo and teams - have been known today. The first day of the championship has ended with a free combination programme. 


