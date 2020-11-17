Magnificent Century in Manege: new life of Ottoman Palace costume

The "Kaftan. Costumes of the Ottoman Empire Through the Eyes of Modern Turkish Designers" exhibition opened in the Manege of the Kazan Kremlin on 13 November. It shows reconstructions of the original Ottoman Palace costumes created by the designers of the Turkish scientific and educational institute for research on traditional Turkish clothing and art. The costumes used silk, velvet, taffeta, satin, chiffon, furs, brocade, homespun fabrics. As decorations, applications and stripes made of gold and silver threads, Turkish traditional embroidery, gold embroidery, Turkish oya lace, sequins, beads, guipure are used.
