Assembly works and new brands: KazanMall before test opening

09:00, 12.11.2020 48
Kazan’s biggest shopping mall has chosen the day of the official opening — the mall will open its doors on 5-6 December. The test opening designed to troubleshoot all systems and networks is scheduled for 12 November. See what’s going on in the shopping mall now in Realnoe Vremya’s photo report.


