Catherine the Great as Hermitage-Kazan's guest

Catherine the Great. Golden Age of the Russian Empire exhibition has opened in the Hermitage-Kazan. One of the most expected museum projects of this year includes 525 exhibits from the State Hermitage collection. The exhibition was deliberately prepared for Kazan – it has 30 items restored for the exposition as well as 25 exhibits shown for the first time.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first