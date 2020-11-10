Catherine the Great as Hermitage-Kazan's guest

09:00, 10.11.2020 41
Catherine the Great. Golden Age of the Russian Empire exhibition has opened in the Hermitage-Kazan. One of the most expected museum projects of this year includes 525 exhibits from the State Hermitage collection. The exhibition was deliberately prepared for Kazan – it has 30 items restored for the exposition as well as 25 exhibits shown for the first time.


