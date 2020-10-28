'Fatiha: new senses': Arabic calligraphy at Tatar Shamail Gallery

Al-Fatiha: new senses exhibition has opened at Tatar Shamail Gallery in Kazan Kremlin Museum-Reserve. The exhibition offers the art of young and already famous calligraphists in Tatarstan. Fatiha art group consists of Ayzat Mingazov and Gulnaz Ismagilova (Kazan, Istanbul), Ayrat Khismatullin (Yekaterinburg), Nazim Ismagilov and Roza Khuzina (Kazan). The exposition includes over 30 works of Arabic calligraphy and is dedicated to Prophet Muhammad's birthday, Mawlid al-Nabi.
