First after pandemic: 2020 Russian Swimming Championship ends in Kazan's Aquatic Palace

22:30, 30.10.2020 20
1/20
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov

Russian Swimming Championship has ended in Kazan's Aquatic Palace today. 461 athletes submitted applications for the tournament, 25 of them are athletes from Tatarstan. The competition became a test for athletes after a long break caused by the pandemic. Tatarstan is due to host the Russian Artistic Swimming Championship and the Tatarstan President's Diving Cup till the end of the year.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries