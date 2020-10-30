First after pandemic: 2020 Russian Swimming Championship ends in Kazan's Aquatic Palace

Russian Swimming Championship has ended in Kazan's Aquatic Palace today. 461 athletes submitted applications for the tournament, 25 of them are athletes from Tatarstan. The competition became a test for athletes after a long break caused by the pandemic. Tatarstan is due to host the Russian Artistic Swimming Championship and the Tatarstan President's Diving Cup till the end of the year.
