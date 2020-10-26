Religious education in universities: what theologians are discussing

09:00, 26.10.2020 23
1/23
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov

Theology of Traditional Religions in Academic Space in Contemporary Russia international scientific conference opened in Kazan. The event is taking place within the 4th Theology of Traditional Religions in Academic Space: Tasks and Solutions all-Russian scientific conference.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries