3,000 kilometres by water: delivery of another lot of equipment to Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s ethylene plant

The sixth ship with large equipment for Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s new EP-600 plant has arrived at Nizhnekamsk’s cargo port. Neva-Leader 2 ship began its journey in Italy whee 15 pieces of equipment was loaded. In Romania, the board loaded another 46 pieces of equipment brought from South Korea. 61 pieces of equipment in total has been delivered to the petrochemical capital of Tatarstan. The implementation of the project on ethylene production with an installed capacity of 600,000 tonnes a year is conditioned by a strategy of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. The new complex will cement the status as a big market player in Russia and CIS countries, increase the production of target products with a high added value. The plant will refine 1,798,500 tonnes of naphtha a year and make 600,000 tonnes of ethylene, 272,800 tonnes of propylene a year, 88,000 tonnes of butadiene a year, 245,000 tonnes of benzene a year. The works are scheduled to end in June 2023.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first