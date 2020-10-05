First excursion for schoolchildren at Nizhnekamskneftekhim's new EP-600 plant

Sixth graders of Nizhnekamsk's Lyceum No. 35 went to Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC's ethylene complex (EP-600),which is under construction, on an excursion. The meeting with the new industrial facility began in the factory's management building. Here Director of EP-600 complex Lenar Nagimullin demonstrated the schoolchildren the miniature of the future plant producing ethylene and its derivatives. It is an important project for both the company and country, republic and city because it will increase tax payments to all budget levels, which means it will be an impulse to develop the city's infrastructure and the well-being of its citizens.

The works on the project began in February 2019. Nowadays the construction of the project is in an active phase. The schoolchildren were familiarised with the course of works from an observation deck where they were told that 34 pieces of the column, which was made and delivered by water from South Korea, were already assembled. The first 17 columns were erected with the help of a unique crane that can lift 1,600 tonnes. Assembly works of one of the pyrolysis furnaces and steam boilers are scheduled in October. Moreover, another two cargo ships will arrive later this month that will deliver 58 pieces of equipment for the future EP-600 complex.