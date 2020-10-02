Heritage preservation: protection of historical and cultural monuments to be discussed in Kazan

The 19th annual all-Russian Congress of the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments Bodies has been held in Kazan. The forum, which opened on 30 September, is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR. 372 delegates from different parts of the country took part in its work. The photojournalist from Realnoe Vremya visited the opening of the congress.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first