Heritage preservation: protection of historical and cultural monuments to be discussed in Kazan

09:00, 02.10.2020 48
  • Maksim Platonov
The 19th annual all-Russian Congress of the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments Bodies has been held in Kazan. The forum, which opened on 30 September, is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR. 372 delegates from different parts of the country took part in its work. The photojournalist from Realnoe Vremya visited the opening of the congress.


