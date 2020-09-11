Three torn hot water bottles, gale-force wind and 16-tonne plane: how truck world pulling record was set in Kazan

The Russian and world truck pulling record - the uneasy and spectacular type of power extreme sport has been set at Kazan airport today. Leader of the Russian Power Extreme Federation, Chairman of RosMolSport organisation Hulk Sergey Agadzhanyan has set the record. He has pulled a CRJ 200 Bombardier plane at a distance of 35,4 metres for 1 minute and 30 seconds while inflating three 3-litre medical hot water bottles. The plane weighs over 16 tonnes. The headwind has reached 13 m/s at times. The trick has been done without special devices.

The record was dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the TASSR and in support of the four-star status of Kazan International Airport by Skytrax.