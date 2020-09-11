Zenit-Kazan opens season: president's message, traditional national hats and two group photos

Today President of Zenit from Kazan Rafkat Kantyukov wished the team successful performance in the new season and handed over traditional national hats to new Zenit players. Zenit-Kazan will play the first match of the Russian Championship on 26 September.


