First, All-Russian, Urban. Urban Games kick off in Kazan

18:00, 19.09.2020 44
The 1st All-Russian Urban Games have opened on 19 September in Kazan. 45 referees and almost 800 athletes from Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Kaliningrad, Smolensk, Perm, Volgograd, Cheboksary, Voronezh, Izhevsk, Samara, Tyumen, Moscow, Saratov, Ufa, Ulyanovsk, Leningrad Oblast and, of course, from Almetyevsk, Zelenodolsk, Kazan - over 20 cities in total have registered at Urban Games.


