Holy Book in languages of the world: new exhibition at Museum of Islamic Culture

09:00, 17.09.2020 29
1/29
  Rinat Nazmetdinov
The exhibition 'Koran in translations into the languages of the peoples of the world (to the 75th anniversary of Shamil Zakirov)' opened in the Kazan Kremlin in the Museum of Islamic Culture on 15 September. The books have gift inscriptions, on some of which you can see a special seal 'The library of Korans in Kul Sharif Mosque'.


