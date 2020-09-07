How Mosaic of Cultures moves from Kremlin Embankment to Old Tatar Settlement

Mosaic of Cultures 6th Republican Ethnic and Religious Festival dedicated to the National Costume Day took place on Saturday in the Old Tatar Settlement. An exhibition of folk craftwork and arts of masters from Tatarstan and neighbouring Volga regions was organised on the courtyard of the Merchant Mullin House, while EthnicMarket fair opened on Kayum Nasyri Street. An ethnic catwalk took place on a small stage, while artists from Tatarstan and neighbouring regions performed on a big one. Tatarstan's Honoured Artist Elmira Kalimullina and Moscow folk group Repa were the headliners of the concert.
