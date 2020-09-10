Iskander for football and rugby: Kazan athletes get new venue

Iskander football and rugby venue has solemnly opened today in Kazan on Chuykova Street. Before the beginning of the event, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, Tatarstan Sport Minister Vladimir Leonov, Kazan Mayor Ilsur Metshin as well as honourable guests such as President of the Russian Football Union Aleksandr Dyukov and Russia's Sport Minister Oleg Matytsin looked the venue over. The venue has an area for football and an area for rugby, changing rooms for athletes and coaches, a gym, waiting area, medical unit, security post and fire station, an equipment storage room. Rustam Minnikhanov signed his autograph on balls for young football players.
