Football festival and new record: Neftekhimik FC's renovated stadium opening

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov has visited the indoor football arena built in Tatarstan for the 100th anniversary of the TASSR and took part in the opening of the renovated football stadium of Neftekhimik FC. On this occasion, a grand football festival was held in Nizhnekamsk. The participants of the friendly match - veterans of Neftekhimik FC and Spartak FC teams, followed by young football players, set a new Russian record for the largest number of people simultaneously juggling a football ball. It was participated by 175 people. The established record was immediately entered in the certificate of the Russian Book of Records. The document was handed to the director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, Ayrat Safin.
