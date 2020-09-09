Highest level of reliability: high-pressure gas pipeline put into operation in Nizhnekamsk

The solemn ceremony of launching the high-pressure gas pipeline GRS No. 2 Yelabuga Central-Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC took place in Nizhnekamsk on 7 September. Its commissioning was the final stage of the large-scale project of TAIF Group to improve the reliability of gas supply to the Group's enterprises located in the Nizhnekamsk industrial hub. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov attended the opening of the gas pipeline.
