Highest level of reliability: high-pressure gas pipeline put into operation in Nizhnekamsk

09:00, 09.09.2020 20
1/20
  • Roman Khasaev
  • tatarstan.ru
  • Roman Khasaev
  • Roman Khasaev
  • Roman Khasaev
  • Roman Khasaev
  • Roman Khasaev
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Roman Khasaev
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Roman Khasaev
  • Roman Khasaev
  • Roman Khasaev
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
  • Roman Khasaev
  • tatarstan.ru
  • tatarstan.ru
  • tatarstan.ru

The solemn ceremony of launching the high-pressure gas pipeline GRS No. 2 Yelabuga Central-Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC took place in Nizhnekamsk on 7 September. Its commissioning was the final stage of the large-scale project of TAIF Group to improve the reliability of gas supply to the Group's enterprises located in the Nizhnekamsk industrial hub. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov attended the opening of the gas pipeline.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries